Explain ‘recklessly’ passed detention order: Jammu and Kashmir High Court summons DC

Observing that the more extraordinary the power, the greater the obligation to ensure its use remains within the bounds of the law, the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court recently ordered the Srinagar deputy commissioner (DC) to appear before it and explain a “recklessly and mechanically” passed detention order.

Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal was hearing a habeas corpus plea filed by a man who had been sent to preventive detention because of alleged association with terrorist elements and involvement in activities that threatened the security of the state. A habeas corpus petition requires a person under arrest or in detention to be brought before a judge so the court can decide if the detention is legal.

“Preventive detention is an extraordinary measure which authorises the deprivation of personal liberty without a regular criminal trial. The exercise of such power, therefore, demands the highest degree of constitutional responsibility and procedural diligence. The safeguards embodied in Articles 21 and 22 of the Constitution of India are not empty formalities. The detaining authority is constitutionally obliged to apply its independent mind to the material placed before it and to satisfy itself that the statutory conditions for detention are fulfilled,” the October 15 order read.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The high court said that “any mechanical exercise of this power strikes at the very foundation of the constitutional safeguards designed to protect individual liberty against arbitrary executive action”. The bench further stated that personal liberty held a position of “paramount importance” in the Constitution and being deprived of it, even for a single day, constituted an injury which could not “subsequently be undone by the mere restoration of liberty.”

According to the judgment, the preventive detention order was passed against a man because of his alleged association with “terrorist elements” and for being involved in activities detrimental to state security. The grounds of detention also alleged that the man had provided logistical and moral support to terrorists and allowed his home and other safe locations to be used as “hideouts”.

Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal ordered the Srinagar deputy commissioner to be present in court on the next date of hearing. Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal ordered the Srinagar deputy commissioner to be present in court on the next date of hearing.

It was also alleged that the man remained in constant contact with associates of the terrorist network and also tried to re-establish contact with elements operating outside the state with the intention of “disturbing peace and public tranquility” in the area.

Advocate Nida Nazir, appearing for the man, argued that the allegations against the man were vague, general and did not disclose the identity of the terrorist with whom the man was alleged to have maintained close relations. The counsel contended that no specific places were named regarding the alleged hideouts.

Story continues below this ad

The counsel urged that the detention order had been passed “mechanically” without any due application of mind and despite the fact that no FIR registered was registered against the man.

‘Not limited to individual grievance’

The high court noted that the ground of detention did not have sufficient clarity regarding the persons, incidents, locations or specific acts on the basis of which the detention order was passed and that “the gravity of an allegation, by itself, cannot substitute the requirement of relevant material and an independent application of mind.”

It observed that the manner in which the grounds of detention were formed raised the question whether the power of preventive detention was being used after an independent and objective evaluation of the material placed before the authorities or by “mechanically reproducing the assertions contained in the police dossier”.

The bench stated that the case could not be allowed to continue without an explanation from the authority which had passed the detention order as the issue was not limited to “individual grievance” of the man but also concerned the manner in which the “extraordinary” power of preventive detention was being used.

Story continues below this ad

Also read | Trace the killers: Kerala High Court directs UIDAI to match fingerprints in murder probe

The court directed the Srinagar deputy commissioner, who had passed the detention order, to appear before it on the next date of hearing on October 22. “Let the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar appear in person on the next date of hearing before this Court to furnish an explanation as to why he has recklessly and mechanically passed the impugned detention order without due application of mind,” it stated.

The court also ordered him to bring a complete record of the detention order and explain why he had mechanically passed the order.