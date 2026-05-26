Why court reminded lawyer about ‘noble’ profession after he ‘lied’ about voting leave to skip SEBI trial

A lawyer has drawn flak from the Calcutta High Court for reportedly seeking an adjournment in a SEBI case by claiming that he had gone to cast his vote in the Assembly election, but was later found to have appeared in court for a different matter.
Granting relief to the accused persons in the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) case, Justice Kausik Chanda noted that the advocate had informed the special judge that he was unable to attend court on the said day. However, the trial court found that the same lawyer had appeared before the high court on the very same day.
“There can be little doubt that the conduct of the learned advocate representing the petitioners before the learned special judge fell short of the standards expected of a member of this noble profession. Any form of misrepresentation by a member of the Bar before a Court of law is wholly unacceptable and least expected,” the May 21 order read.
Justice Kausik Chanda noted that the trial court was significantly influenced by the conduct of the advocate.
The court was hearing a plea filed by the accused persons, including two women, challenging the trial court’s refusal to exempt them from personal appearance.
The court directed the petitioners to pay Rs 15,000 to the Calcutta High Court Legal Services Committee as a token of apology for their lawyer’s conduct.
The high court noted that the trial court failed to consider the petitioners’ application for dispensation of personal appearance and was significantly influenced by the conduct of the advocate who had appeared on their behalf.
The court found sufficient merit in the application and held that the petitioners were entitled to exemption from personal appearance, particularly since all of them were residents of Patna and two of them were women.
Misleading explanation before trial court
SEBI had filed a criminal complaint against the petitioners under sections 24(1) and 27 of the SEBI Act, 1992.
Section 24(1) of the Act mentions the criminal penalties for violating securities laws, while Section 27 establishes corporate liability, ensuring that the individuals responsible for the daily conduct of a company, as well as the company itself, can be prosecuted for those violations.
Subsequently, on September 8, 2021, the special judge issued warrants of arrest after the petitioners failed to respond to the summons.
The petitioners challenged the proceedings before the Calcutta High Court through a quashing petition.
However, on June 18, 2025, the high court stayed further proceedings in the complaint case during the pendency of the quashing petition.
Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express, where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape.
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