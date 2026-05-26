Why court reminded lawyer about ‘noble’ profession after he ‘lied’ about voting leave to skip SEBI trial

The court directed the petitioners to pay Rs 15,000 to the Calcutta High Court Legal Services Committee as a token of apology for their advocate’s conduct. (AI-generated image)

A lawyer has drawn flak from the Calcutta High Court for reportedly seeking an adjournment in a SEBI case by claiming that he had gone to cast his vote in the Assembly election, but was later found to have appeared in court for a different matter.

Granting relief to the accused persons in the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) case, Justice Kausik Chanda noted that the advocate had informed the special judge that he was unable to attend court on the said day. However, the trial court found that the same lawyer had appeared before the high court on the very same day.