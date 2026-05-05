Excise Policy Case Live Updates: Delhi High Court to resume hearing CBI’s plea

Earlier, Kejriwal had written a letter to Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, saying that he will not participate in the proceedings pending before the judge. (File photo)

Excise Policy Case News Live Updates: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday will hear the revision plea filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the discharge order passed in favour of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others in the excise policy case. It will also hear the ED’s plea seeking the expunging of remarks made by the special judge against the agency. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma will hear the plea at around 2:30 pm today.

Boycott: Kejriwal had written a letter to Justice Sharma, saying that he will not participate in the proceedings pending before the judge. “I have lost hope of getting justice from Justice Swarana Kanta. Therefore, I have decided to follow the path of Satyagraha as shown by Mahatma Gandhi,” he said. After Kejriwal, AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Durgesh Pathak also wrote to Justice Sharma informing that they too will go unrepresented before her court. Justice Sharma had earlier refused to recuse herself from hearing CBI’s plea.

Story continues below this ad Recusal plea: While rejecting the recusal plea, Justice Sharma said, “If I were to accept these (recusal) applications, it would set a troubling precedent”. She also said that every unproven and unfounded accusation of bias or partiality is not merely put on an individual judge but also casts aspersions on the collective integrity of the institution of the judiciary itself. The judge said that the court will stand up for itself and for the institution when such standing is required, though it may appear difficult. Live Updates May 5, 2026 02:36 PM IST Excise Policy Case Live Updates: ASG Raju through VC ASG SV Raju for ED is also appearing through VC May 5, 2026 02:29 PM IST Excise Policy Case Live Updates: SG Mehta through VC Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for CBI is appearing through VC May 5, 2026 02:19 PM IST Excise Policy Case Live Updates: Hearing to commence shortly The court will hear CBI's arguments today May 5, 2026 02:18 PM IST Excise Policy Case Live Updates: Previous hearing On the last date of hearing, the court granted last opportunity to the respondents to file reply to the CBI's plea. May 5, 2026 02:11 PM IST Excise Policy Case Live Updates: Hearing to commence shortly Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma will hear the CBI's revision plea against the discharge order at 2:30 pm. It will also hear ED's plea seeking the expunging of adverse remarks made by the special judge against the agency.

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