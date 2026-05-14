Excise Policy Case Hearing Live Updates: Delhi High Court likely to appoint amicus for Arvind Kejriwal

ASG SV Raju for ED appearing through VC
Excise Policy Case Hearing Live Updates: The Delhi High Court will hear the revision plea filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the discharge order passed in favour of former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and other accused persons in the excise policy case. The court is likely to appoint amici curiae to represent AAP leaders Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Durgesh Pathak who have decided to boycott the proceedings pending before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma.
Boycott: Kejriwal had written a letter to Justice Sharma, saying that he will not participate in the proceedings pending before the judge. “I have lost hope of getting justice from Justice Swarana Kanta. Therefore, I have decided to follow the path of Satyagraha as shown by Mahatma Gandhi,” he said. After Kejriwal, AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Durgesh Pathak also wrote to Justice Sharma informing that they too will go unrepresented before her court. Justice Sharma had earlier refused to recuse herself from hearing CBI’s plea.
Recusal plea: While rejecting the recusal plea, Justice Sharma said, “If I were to accept these (recusal) applications, it would set a troubling precedent”. She also said that every unproven and unfounded accusation of bias or partiality is not merely put on an individual judge but also casts aspersions on the collective integrity of the institution of the judiciary itself. The judge said that the court will stand up for itself and for the institution when such standing is required, though it may appear difficult.
Judge presides
SG Tushar Mehta appearing on behalf of CBI is in the courtroom
The court is likely to appoint amici curiae to represent AAP leaders Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Durgesh Pathak who have decided to boycott the proceedings pending before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma.