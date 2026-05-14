Excise Policy Case Hearing Live Updates: Delhi High Court likely to appoint amicus for Arvind Kejriwal

In his letter to the court, Delhi ex-CM Arvind Kejriwal said he had lost faith in receiving justice from the bench and conveyed that he would neither appear in person nor be represented through counsel. (File image)

Excise Policy Case Hearing Live Updates: The Delhi High Court will hear the revision plea filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the discharge order passed in favour of former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and other accused persons in the excise policy case. The court is likely to appoint amici curiae to represent AAP leaders Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Durgesh Pathak who have decided to boycott the proceedings pending before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma.

Boycott: Kejriwal had written a letter to Justice Sharma, saying that he will not participate in the proceedings pending before the judge. “I have lost hope of getting justice from Justice Swarana Kanta. Therefore, I have decided to follow the path of Satyagraha as shown by Mahatma Gandhi,” he said. After Kejriwal, AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Durgesh Pathak also wrote to Justice Sharma informing that they too will go unrepresented before her court. Justice Sharma had earlier refused to recuse herself from hearing CBI’s plea.

Story continues below this ad Recusal plea: While rejecting the recusal plea, Justice Sharma said, “If I were to accept these (recusal) applications, it would set a troubling precedent”. She also said that every unproven and unfounded accusation of bias or partiality is not merely put on an individual judge but also casts aspersions on the collective integrity of the institution of the judiciary itself. The judge said that the court will stand up for itself and for the institution when such standing is required, though it may appear difficult. Live Updates May 14, 2026 02:39 PM IST Excise Policy Case Hearing Live Updates: SV Raju for ED ASG SV Raju for ED appearing through VC May 14, 2026 02:38 PM IST Excise Policy Case Hearing Live Updates: Judge presides Judge presides May 14, 2026 02:35 PM IST Excise Policy Case Hearing Live Updates: SG Mehta in court SG Tushar Mehta appearing on behalf of CBI is in the courtroom May 14, 2026 02:21 PM IST Excise Policy Case Hearing Live Updates: Hearing at 2:30pm The court is likely to appoint amici curiae to represent AAP leaders Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Durgesh Pathak who have decided to boycott the proceedings pending before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma.

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