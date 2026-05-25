Delhi excise policy case: Three AAP leaders appoint lawyers after ‘satyagraha’ stand

AAP chief Kejriwal, Sisodia and Pathak had opted to remain legally unrepresented before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma after she had refused to recuse herself from hearing the CBI’s revision plea challenging the discharge of 23 accused in the liquor policy case. (File Photo)

After voluntarily refusing to appoint legal counsel to represent them in the excise policy case before the Delhi High Court, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Durgesh Pathak Monday reported their legal representatives before the court.

Vakalatnamas, a document authorising a lawyer to represent a litigant before court, have been filed by advocates Mudit Jain, Vivek Jain, Karan Sharma to represent the three. The three advocates have represented the AAP leaders in the past during proceedings in the trial court and the Delhi HC.

AAP chief Kejriwal, Sisodia and Pathak had opted to remain legally unrepresented before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma after she had refused to recuse herself from hearing the CBI’s revision plea challenging the discharge of 23 accused in the liquor policy case.