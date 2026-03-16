Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal moves SC as Delhi HC refuses to transfer CBI appeal to another bench

With the Delhi High Court rejecting his prayer to transfer the CBI’s appeal against the discharge of the accused in the excise policy case from the single judge bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday moved the Supreme Court with the request.

Kejriwal is also learnt to have filed an appeal against the observations made by the high court in its March 9 order while hearing the CBI’s appeal against the trial court order discharging him and others in the case.

The Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, DK Upadhyaya, rejected Kejriwal’s representation requesting for a transfer of the revision petition filed by the CBI against the discharge of the accused in the alleged liquor “scam” from the bench of Justice Sharma to “any other appropriate bench” of the court.