‘Every hour of every day’: Rajasthan High Court issues directives to Centre, Reserve Bank of India for ‘insidious’ digital scams
The Rajasthan High Court, dismissing bail please of two accused digital scams pose a significant threat to our interconnected world, hence, there is a necessity for a multi-faceted approach to combat them effectively.
7 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 3, 2026 12:14 PM IST
Over the past few years, there has been a noticeable rise in cyber crimes and frauds globally, with India witnessing thousands of innocent people falling victim to such scams, said the Rajasthan High Court. (Image generated using AI)
Terming the global rise of digital scams as one of the “most insidious” form of cyber crimes, the Rajasthan High Court recently observed that the situation calls for a multi-pronged response from governments and other stakeholders as it dismissed bail pleas of two men accused in a digital fraud case.
Dismissing second bail applications of two accused involving alleged large-scale online banking fraud, Justice Anoop Kumar Dhand said on January 31, “ It is the right and high time to launch a public campaign through print, electronic, social media, television, and FM radio, ensuring that awareness is spread every hour of every day, to reach the general public to remain careful before doing any online transactions.”
Among the most widespread cyber crimes are phishing scams targeting bank customers.
Cyber criminals steal login credentials to access bank accounts and harvest credit and debit card information for financial gain, leading to the victims suffering from significant financial losses.
The highly digitised nature of modern banking provides attackers with numerous opportunities to commit these crimes.
Although banks continue to implement advanced measures to secure and protect their digital services and protect customer accounts, the increasing sophistication of these attacks makes it more difficult to detect when such frauds are occurring.
The process of registration of cyber fraud complaints should be simple, not complicated, so that the complaint can be lodged immediately and all efforts be made by all the stakeholders to save the money of such cyber fraud victims.
Though several steps have been taken at the various levels of the government but in order to curb the current and dangerous situation, further more serious steps are required to be taken by all the stakeholders.
These Rules aim to track down the source of damaging information.
It has been found that data is being sold by some of the social media companies and the same is being misused by the accused involved in committing such cyber crimes against the innocent public at large.
Our country’s growing technological progress and increased penetration are reflected in the rise of cyber crime in the nation.
Let strict action be taken against all those delinquents, including companies, who are selling the data of individuals which is misused by the accused persons by different means to commit cyber crimes.
Let a strong mechanism be prepared to save the innocent persons from losing their hard earned money.
Send a copy to the director general of police and the Reserve Bank of India for making necessary compliance and to take more suitable measures to protect customers and innocent persons and their hard-earned money.
Court Orders 24/7 Digital Fraud Awareness Campaign
Campaign Frequency Mandate
Every Hour of Every Day
📰
Print Media
📺
Television
📱
Social Media
📻
FM Radio
💻
Electronic Media
⚠️
Online Transaction Safety
Background
The observations came in the backdrop of a case involving multiple cyber fraud complaints linked to several bank accounts.
According to the prosecution, between February 2024 and August 2025, unusually large sums of money were allegedly routed through these accounts, triggering complaints from victims who claimed they were duped through online scams.
The investigating agencies told the court that the transactions ran into lakhs and crores of rupees and formed part of an organised cyber fraud syndicate.
The accused, currently lodged in Central Jail, Alwar, had sought bail after completion of investigation and filing of the chargesheet.
Advocates Rajpal Yogi, Hemant Agarwal, Manish Gupta, Shewta Soni, appearing for the accused argued that the accused had no prior criminal record.
The counsel said that their accounts were allegedly misused by others, and prolonged incarceration was unjustified as the offences were triable by a magistrate.
