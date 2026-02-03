‘Every hour of every day’: Rajasthan High Court issues directives to Centre, Reserve Bank of India for ‘insidious’ digital scams

Over the past few years, there has been a noticeable rise in cyber crimes and frauds globally, with India witnessing thousands of innocent people falling victim to such scams, said the Rajasthan High Court. (Image generated using AI)

Terming the global rise of digital scams as one of the “most insidious” form of cyber crimes, the Rajasthan High Court recently observed that the situation calls for a multi-pronged response from governments and other stakeholders as it dismissed bail pleas of two men accused in a digital fraud case.

Dismissing second bail applications of two accused involving alleged large-scale online banking fraud, Justice Anoop Kumar Dhand said on January 31, “ It is the right and high time to launch a public campaign through print, electronic, social media, television, and FM radio, ensuring that awareness is spread every hour of every day, to reach the general public to remain careful before doing any online transactions.”