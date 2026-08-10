Events firm ‘quits’ amid bride’s pre-wedding functions, father wins Rs 6.7 lakh payout

A Telangana consumer body has held a wedding event management company guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice after it allegedly stopped providing services for the remaining events of a woman’s pre-wedding ceremonies over a payment dispute, despite having received Rs 13 lakh in advance.

The commission directed the company to refund the complainant Rs 5.60 lakh, in addition to paying Rs 1.10 lakh as compensation for the last-minute hardship caused during the wedding.

President B Uma Venkata Subba Lakshmi, along with members C Lakshmi Prasanna and V Janardhan Reddy, of the Hyderabad Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission was hearing a complaint filed by a 56-year-old man whose daughter’s wedding events in October 2024 were to be handled by the company. However, he allegedly had to engage another service provider after the company refused to arrange the rest of the events following a dispute.

“Pressing the payment terms after completion of two events by making deviations in the terms and subsequent demand for making advance payment before proceeding with other events and demanding cancellation charges was nothing but deficiency in service and unfair trade practice on the part of opposite parties (event management company),” the July 22 order read.

‘No events, yet no refund’

The complainant claimed that the company claimed to have 15 years of experience in event planning and a reputation in the wedding-planning industry. He hired the firm’s services for his daughter’s engagement, sangeet, haldi and mehendi, pellikuturu ceremony and house decoration. Later, the man allegedly paid Rs 13 lakh as an advance amount, subject to review of the services to be rendered during the engagement event on October 20, 2024.

The man alleged that he was dissatisfied with the arrangement in the engagement and sangeet and had a meeting with the event management company, where he claimed that they mutually agreed to cancel the subsequent event on a refund of Rs 6.60 lakh out of the total advance amount of Rs 13 lakh received from the complainant. However, it was alleged that the company expressed its inability to return the amount and agreed to undertake and complete the events of haldi and mehendi, pellikuturu and house decor.

The complainant claimed that the company then informed his wife on WhatsApp that it would not provide services for the haldi, mehendi, pellikuturu events and house decoration, and later demanded Rs 25 lakh plus an additional advance payment to continue with the remaining functions. He then approached the commission seeking a refund and compensation, alleging that they had to engage a new service provider for the remaining events.

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Company’s defence

The wedding event management company, represented by advocate K Vikram, argued that they received the contract to organise the complainant’s daughter’s wedding after they had satisfactorily handled the decorations for the complainant’s 25th wedding anniversary held earlier.

The engagement and sangeet events were conducted on October 20 and 27, 2024, and the complainant or his representatives expressed no dissatisfaction regarding the same, the counsel claimed, adding that the alleged dissatisfaction was simply an excuse to evade payment owed to the company.

It was argued that the complainant made false allegations without material evidence by claiming poor service and that the events were organised in a poor manner. It was further argued that, although the complainant agreed to make the payments as per the agreement, he failed to honour the payment terms.

Entitled to refund: Forum

The commission noted that there was no document bearing the complainant’s or his representative’s signature establishing that the payment terms relied upon by the company had been mutually agreed. Pointing out that retaining the amounts when the company failed to provide the services for the other events is nothing but a deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, the commission held that the complainant is entitled to a refund, along with just and reasonable compensation and costs.

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Accordingly, it directed the company to refund the amount of Rs 5.60 lakh and pay a compensation of Rs 1 lakh and costs of Rs 10,000 within 45 days to the man.

Takeaway

The ruling highlights that event management companies cannot abruptly stop providing services and should ensure that their payment terms are clear and mutually agreed upon with consumers.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and union territories (Telangana: 1800-4250-0333) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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