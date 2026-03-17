‘Even God heard Adam and Eve’: Orissa High Court quashes pay recovery ordered without hearing retired employee

The Orissa High Court quashed the order of the tribunal as well as the decision of the screening committee noting that the retired employee was not given an opportunity of being heard. (AI- generated image)

Orissa High Court news: Observing that even God did not punish Adam and Eve for eating the forbidden fruit without first allowing them an opportunity to be heard, the Orissa High Court recently quashed a government order that sought to recover “excess” payments from a retired employee without giving him a chance to explain his side.

Justices Krishna Shripad Dixit and Chittaranjan Dash were hearing the plea of one Lakshman Kumar Padhi, a retired statistical investigator and found that the screening committee concerned took the action in violation of the principles of natural justice.

“Even God is said to have given an opportunity of hearing to Adam & Eve before punishing them for eating the proscribed apple in the Garden of Eden. If that be so, we fail to understand why no opportunity was given to the petitioner before directing the recovery pursuant to the impugned order of the screening committee,” the Orissa High Court said in its March 12 order.