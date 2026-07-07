EV battery explosion while charging injures man, manufacturer ordered to pay Rs 2.6 lakh

A consumer commission in Karnataka has held an electric two-wheeler manufacturer guilty of deficiency in service and directed it to pay Rs 2.6 lakh in compensation after a customer’s vehicle battery allegedly exploded while charging, injuring his father.

President Eshappa K Bhute and members Vishalaxi A Bolashetti and P C Hiremath passed the order, noting that the complainant and his family members sustained substantial loss and damage to property.

“It is clear that on account of sudden blasting there was fire incident and as a result father of complainant as sustained severe injuries and aforesaid machines and household articles were burnt,” the order dated June 18 read.

The commission directed the manufacturer to pay Rs 1 lakh to the complainant for damages to his property and Rs 1 lakh towards his father’s medical expenses. Additionally, the commission awarded Rs 50,000 for mental agony and inconvenience and Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs.

Explosion in EV vehicle

According to the complainant, he had purchased the electric two-wheeler for Rs 1.02 lakh.

He alleged that the battery began developing problems shortly after purchase and despite repeated complaints, neither the manufacturer nor the dealer rectified the defect.

On February 21, 2024, while the battery was being charged at his residence, it allegedly exploded, triggering a fire that left his father with severe injuries and damaged a sewing machine, an overlock machine, customers’ clothes and other household articles.

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The complainant stated that his father, a tailor earning around Rs 30,000 per month, was hospitalised for a week following the incident and incurred medical expenses of around Rs 2 lakh. He sought compensation of Rs 15 lakh for the losses suffered.

The manufacturer denied the allegations, contending that the complainant had failed to follow the instructions in the owner’s manual while charging the battery.

It argued that the complainant failed to follow the care and caution instructions provided in the standard owner’s manual.

The insurer also opposed the complaint, citing policy exclusions and the complainant’s failure to immediately report the incident.

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Manufacturer held liable

After examining the evidence, the commission noted that the sudden blast happened within the warranty period and that the matter was reported to the concerned police, who had opined that the damages caused were due to the sudden blast while charging the battery of the vehicle.

It further observed that there was evidence that the complainant had raised the issue of defects in the battery, but the issue wasn’t resolved.

“On the basis of the discussion made supra we are of the opinion that complainant’s vehicle blasted…while charging the battery was due to the manufacturing defect in the vehicle including the battery therefore manufacturer i.e. op No.1 being manufacturer alone has caused deficiency of service to the complainant and liable to answer the claim of complainant,” the order read.

The commission also noted that the complainant’s father sustained severe burn injuries due to the sudden blast.

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“From these materials it is clear that on account of sudden blasting there was fire incident and as a result father of complainant as sustained severe injuries and aforesaid machines and household articles were burnt,” the commission observed.

However, it found the claim of Rs 15 lakh excessive in the absence of documentary proof of the actual loss.

Based on the available evidence and prevailing market prices, it assessed the value of the damaged sewing machine and overlock machine at Rs 30,000 and awarded another Rs 70,000 towards damage to clothes and household articles.

The commission also awarded Rs 1 lakh compensation to the complainant’s father for the pain and agony suffered by the blast.

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The commission further directed the manufacturer to provide a new battery to the complainant’s vehicle with a fresh warranty or pay the price of the battery, roughly assessed at Rs 50,000.

It dismissed the complaint against the dealer and insurer.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and union territories (Karnataka helpline:1800-425-9339) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.