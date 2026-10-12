‘Europe job’ promise fails, Kerala man wins Rs 3 lakh from consultancy, travel firm

A Kerala consumer commission has directed a consultancy, its managers, and a travel company to pay Rs 3.16 lakh to a supervisor who works with the Kerala Water Authority after they allegedly failed to arrange a promised overseas job for him.

The complainant, who wished to work abroad to support his dependent family members, was initially promised a job in Malta. The destination was allegedly changed to Lithuania later and then Austria, with visa appointments repeatedly shifted.

Hearing the man’s complaint, president Ravi Susha and members Moly Kutty Mathew and Sajeesh K P of the Kannur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission found that he was genuinely expecting to secure employment abroad, but the consultancy firm and travel agency intentionally misled him.

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“After receiving Rs 2.56 lakh from the complainant, the opposite parties (consultancy firm and managers) are not ready to provide employment in Austria. There was a dereliction of duty… So the opposite parties are directly bound to redress the grievances caused to the complainant,” the September 29 order read.

Promised job abroad, country changed repeatedly

The man said he was a BCom graduate and worked as a supervisor with the Kerala Water Authority on a subcontract basis. In October 2023, he was approached by a representative of the company who claimed to facilitate overseas employment for Indian candidates and suggested Malta, citing easier visa procedures and quick job opportunities.

The representative demanded Rs 7.50 lakh to arrange employment, visa processing and travel. Believing the promise, the man paid Rs 1 lakh to the travel agency on November 2, 2023.

However, after repeatedly seeking updates, he was allegedly told that Lithuania would be a better option because obtaining a visa and employment there would be easier than in Malta. The process was delayed for around six months, after which he was advised to pursue employment in Austria.

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The man was then directed to approach the consultancy in Ernakulam and submit original documents for work permit and visa processing.

On February 17, 2025, he paid another Rs 2.5 lakh to the consultancy. He also paid Rs 6,000 to the consultancy’s manager on July 8, 2025, for filing income tax returns. Despite these payments and changing arrangements, the promised overseas employment did not materialise. The travel agency later refunded the initial Rs 1 lakh on October 3, 2025. Aggrieved, he moved the commission seeking the rest of the money and compensation.

‘Repeated cancellation of appointments’

The commission found that the travel agency and the consultancy firm were given notice but failed to submit their written version. It found that the man had forwarded the said amount with the genuine expectation of securing employment in Austria.

“The continuous change of destination countries, such as Malta, Lithuania, Austria and the repeated cancellation of visa appointments clearly reveal that the opposite parties (travel agency and consultancy firm) intentionally misled the complainant,” it added.

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The commission found that the man lost Rs 2.56 lakh as the amount already paid to the consultancy firm for the employment visa and other documents. “The act of the opposite parties (consultancy firm and travel agency) caused the complainant much mental agony and financial loss. So there is deficiency in service and unfair trade practice on the part of opposite parties,” it added.

The commission accordingly directed the consultancy firm and its managers to jointly and severally refund Rs 2.56 lakh to the complainant. It also directed the consultancy, its manager and the travel agency to jointly and severally pay Rs 50,000 as compensation for mental agony and Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs within 30 days.

Takeaway

This ruling highlights that consultancies and travel agencies can be held liable for collecting money for overseas employment arrangements that they fail to deliver.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and union territories (Kerala: 1800-425-1550) or call the National Consumer Helpline on 1915 for assistance.

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