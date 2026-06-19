After 60 calls, no service, Maharashtra lawyer wins case against Eureka Forbes

The Commission directed payment of Rs 15,000 as compensation for mental agony and Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs, both to be paid within 45 days. (AI-Generated Image)

A District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Maharashtra has directed Eureka Forbes and its regional service centre to pay a man Rs 25,000 in compensation and litigation expenses, along with a refund of an annual maintenance contract fee, after finding “deficient service” in the assured periodic servicing.

The Commission in Raigad-Alibaug passed an ex parte order on June 16 after Eureka Forbes and the service centre failed to respond to the summons.

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“The complainant availed services from the opposite party by paying the Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) charges. Therefore, the complainant is entitled to receive defect-free service from the opposite party. The opposite party has failed to provide error-free service to the complainant,” the Commission noted.