ESI woman manager sentenced to 4 years’ imprisonment in bribery case

A local court has sentenced an ESI woman manager to four years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 20,000 after finding her guilty of corruption charges.

The verdict was delivered by the Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Nitika Verma. According to the case details, the convict, ESI woman manager, Chandra Mohini, was posted as branch manager at the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Corporation office in Kharar in June 2021.

As per the complaint, she had allegedly demanded a monthly bribe of Rs 5,000 for releasing the salary of the complainant’s husband. Acting on the complaint, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau laid a trap and conducted a raid at the office, where the official was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe.