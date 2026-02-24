ESI woman manager sentenced to 4 years’ imprisonment in bribery case

A local court has sentenced an ESI woman manager to four years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 20,000 after finding her guilty of corruption charges.
The verdict was delivered by the Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Nitika Verma. According to the case details, the convict, ESI woman manager, Chandra Mohini, was posted as branch manager at the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Corporation office in Kharar in June 2021.
As per the complaint, she had allegedly demanded a monthly bribe of Rs 5,000 for releasing the salary of the complainant’s husband. Acting on the complaint, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau laid a trap and conducted a raid at the office, where the official was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe.
Following her arrest, the vigilance team conducted a search at her residence and recovered a substantial amount of cash along with foreign currency. The accused reportedly failed to provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the recovered money.
An FIR under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered in connection with the case. The prosecution was led by District Attorney Manjeet Singh on behalf of the Vigilance Bureau.
After prolonged hearings and on the basis of evidence and witness testimonies presented by the prosecution, the court convicted Chandra Mohini. In its judgment, the court observed that bribery by public officials poses a serious threat to society and governance, and that strict punishment is essential in such cases.
Following the sentencing, the police took the convict into custody and initiated further legal formalities.
India's PRAHAAR, the first national counter terror strategy, was revealed by the Ministry of Home Affairs. It emphasizes intelligence-led prevention, inter-agency coordination, and community engagement to combat terrorism. However, it lacks operational details and oversight, despite addressing the threat landscape, including cross-border violence and the use of technology by terrorist groups.