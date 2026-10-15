Mediclaim rejected over hospital choice, woman gets Rs 1.73 lakh payout

The Ernakulam District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission recently held an insurance company liable for deficiency of service and unfair trade practice, ordering it to pay Rs 1.73 lakh to a woman who had enrolled in the Medical Insurance Scheme for State Employees and Pensioners (MEDISEP), but her medical claim was denied as was admitted to a non-empanelled hospital for emergency treatment.

President DB Binu, Member Ramachandran V and Member Sreevidhia TN were hearing a complaint filed by a woman whose medical claim was denied by state authorities and the insurance company because she was admitted by her family in a non-empanelled hospital for emergency treatment.

“In such circumstances, how the opposite party (authority and insurance company) can insist that the complainant (the woman) to seek medical assistance only in an empanelled hospital, especially under circumstances at which an aged person affected by shortness of breath, extreme fatigue and discomfort is taken by others to the nearby hospital. Insisting on any such condition is nothing less than inhumanity and cruelty,” the September 30 order read.

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The commission was of the view that “in such circumstances, it is beyond guess for those who took her to the hospital to ascertain that the chest discomfort is only due to Gastroenteritis disorder or something like that”, as only an experienced doctor could diagnose the real reason for the chest discomfort.

Hence, the commission held that the claim of the woman was rejected on flimsy and unjustified grounds and did not have any merit or value.

The woman claimed that she was a beneficiary of the MEDISEP scheme and was admitted on March 13, 2025, to the ICU at the nearest hospital by her family when she complained of chest discomfort, shortness of breath and extreme fatigue.

The woman alleged that a total of Rs 1.18 lakh was incurred as hospital expenses, and after her discharge on March 18, 2025, she applied for reimbursement of hospital treatment expenses with all required documents and bills to the health insurance provider.

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According to the woman, her claim was ultimately rejected because she had gone to a non-empanelled hospital for emergency treatment, which forced her to file a consumer complaint seeking a direction to the authorities to issue a legitimate medical claim for the money she spent on her treatment.

The MEDISEP authority and the insurance provider argued that the woman had undergone treatment in a hospital which had not been empanelled under the MEDISEP Scheme. It was further contended that the scheme was a cashless one, which could be availed only from the empanelled hospitals, and exemption would be made only in specified emergency cases like cardiac arrest, stroke and road traffic accident.

‘Not voluntarily’

The district commission noted that the aged woman had “not gone voluntarily to the hospital for treatment” as she was taken to the hospital by her family members and that a person being taken to hospital by others due would not be able to “issue direction to the bystander to take her to a particular empanelled hospital”.

As per the commission, the most “striking aspect” of the situation was that the woman had not approached the authorities “voluntarily” to put her name in the medical policy as “it is compulsory for the government employees to enroll and subscribe into the said policy.”

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The commission further observed that the authorities and the insurance company had not produced any evidence to prove that the woman was “conscious enough” to tell others to take her to an empanelled hospital or “at least the bystanders where medically and clinically qualified and was having expertise to diagnose the disease of patient as non-cardiac at the time of taking her to hospital”.

Therefore, the commission directed the authorities and the insurance company to pay her medical claim of Rs 1.18 lakh to the woman. Additionally, the commission also ordered them to pay Rs 50,000 for mental agony caused to the woman along with Rs 5,000 as litigation costs.

Takeaway

The ruling establishes the obligation of insurance companies to ensure proper processing of claims of patients and that the concerns of the consumers must not be ignored, causing them unnecessary inconvenience. For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and union territories (Kerala: 1800-425-1550) or call the National Consumer Helpline on 1915 for assistance.

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