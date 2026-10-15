Supreme Court asks trial court to release Rajpal Yadav’s passport; proposes mediation

The Supreme Court has referred actor Rajpal Yadav’s cheque-dishonour dispute to mediation after he deposited Rs 2 crore from sale of property.
A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi noted Thursday the deposit opens the door for an amicable settlement .
The Chief Justice said a sole mediator would be appointed to help all concerned parties reach that settlement, and then directed the parties to contact the mediator and fix a date for appearance. The bench said that the mediator could ask them to appear either in person or online.
Rajpal Yadav’s counsel, advocate Vikrant, told the court that the actor needed to travel to Canada for a professional assignment and could earn money by attending the event.
To enable Yadav to pursue professional commitments, the Supreme Court directed the trial court to release his passport subject to conditions.
The actor can travel only in compliance with those conditions and must inform the trial court upon his return.
Rajpal Yadav’s counsel also submitted that Yadav had deposited the entire Rs 2 crore in compliance with the court’s earlier directions. He urged the bench to hear on merits the actor’s plea challenging his conviction and three-month sentence in seven cheque-dishonour cases.
The dispute stems from a 2010 agreement where Yadav borrowed Rs 5 crore from M/s Murli Projects Pvt Ltd for his film ‘Ata Pata Laapata’, with the firm alleging dishonoured cheques and an unpaid liability of around Rs 11 crore including interest.
Taking up Yadav’s plea, the Supreme Court issued notice on September 8 and initially granted exemption from surrendering subject to a Rs 5 crore deposit. On September 15, the top court extended his surrender exemption to October 5 to give him time to raise the funds.