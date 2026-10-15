Supreme Court asks trial court to release Rajpal Yadav’s passport; proposes mediation

Rajpal Yadav’s counsel also submitted that Yadav had deposited the entire Rs 2 crore in compliance with the court’s earlier directions. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court has referred actor Rajpal Yadav’s cheque-dishonour dispute to mediation after he deposited Rs 2 crore from sale of property.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi noted Thursday the deposit opens the door for an amicable settlement .

The Chief Justice said a sole mediator would be appointed to help all concerned parties reach that settlement, and then directed the parties to contact the mediator and fix a date for appearance. The bench said that the mediator could ask them to appear either in person or online.

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SC directed trial court to release Yadav’s passport

Rajpal Yadav’s counsel, advocate Vikrant, told the court that the actor needed to travel to Canada for a professional assignment and could earn money by attending the event.