Ensure all police stations in Delhi have washrooms for women, sanitary pad vending machines: HC

The direction by a bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia followed a public interest litigation by Justice for Rights Foundation, an NGO, through its women cell representative Muskan Singh Bankura. (Representative Image/ generated with AI)

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to conduct a survey of all police stations in the city and take necessary steps to ensure all of them have sanitary pad vending machines and washrooms exclusively designed for women.

The direction by a bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia followed a public interest litigation by Justice for Rights Foundation, an NGO, through its women cell representative Muskan Singh Bankura.

Relying on information obtained through RTI between July and August last year from 17 districts and units of the Delhi police, the NGO, in its PIL, has flagged that there is a “near-total absence” of functional sanitary pad vending machines, waste incinerators and earmarked budgetary allocations for menstrual hygiene across hundreds of police stations.