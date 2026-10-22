Enmity ‘double-edged weapon’: 43 years on, Allahabad High Court acquits 3 men of rape

The court noted the enmity between the convicts and the family of the alleged rape survivors and stated that the statements of the two prosecutrixes were not found to be plausible.

Written by: Ashish Shaji
3 min readNew DelhiOct 22, 2026 11:37 AM IST
Allahabad High Court rape caseThe FIR was registered six days after the alleged incident. The women had explained the delay saying they feared the accused and were prevented from approaching the police. (AI-generated image)
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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

The Allahabad High Court has acquitted three men convicted of rape in a 43-year-old case, after noting that the prosecution’s evidence suffered from key contradictions, besides the unexplained delay in filing the FIR and inconsistencies in the testimonies of the two alleged rape survivors.

Justice Abdul Shahid allowed the appeal filed by the three men convicted by the trial court. The appeal also involved a fourth convict, but the proceedings against him had abated following his death while the appeal was pending.

“There has been wilful and deliberate delay in registration of the FIR. The enmity between accused persons and family of the victims has been admitted. The enmity is otherwise double edged weapon,” the court observed in the October 12 order.

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What was the case?

The case arose from allegations that four men entered a house around 11 pm on October 17, 1983, when a woman and her sister-in-law were asleep inside. According to the prosecution, the accused threatened family members with weapons and sexually assaulted the two women. The FIR was registered on October 23, 1983, six days after the alleged incident. The women had explained the delay by stating that they feared the accused and were prevented from approaching the police. The trial court later convicted the accused of rape in 1985.

The high court observed that the prosecution case comprised material contradictions, unexplained delay in lodging the FIR, material improvements in the testimonies of the survivors, and lack of reliable evidence. It noted that mere delay in lodging an FIR is not, by itself, fatal to the prosecution case, particularly in cases involving sexual offences. However, it observed that if the delay remains unexplained or the explanation offered is not found satisfactory, it becomes a relevant circumstance while assessing the credibility of the prosecution case.

Justice Abdul Justice Abdul Shahid noted discrepancies in the women’s accounts regarding the role of the men.

“The prosecution has not furnished any convincing explanation as to why, despite the availability of opportunities to approach the police, the allegations relating to the alleged sexual assault were not reported earlier,” the court said.

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It further noted discrepancies in the women’s accounts regarding the role of the men. It also found that the medical examinations, conducted six days after the alleged incident, found no external or recent injuries on either woman.

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“The Court is conscious that discrepancies concerning the sequence of events or other peripheral details may occur in the testimony of witnesses, particularly in cases involving traumatic incidents. However, the discrepancies in the present case cannot all be treated as minor variations. They concern material aspects of the prosecution story and affect the consistency of the accounts given by the two principal witnesses,” the court observed.

The court also noted the enmity between the convicts and the family of the women. “The enmity is otherwise double edged weapon. The credibility of witnesses/two prosecutrix are not found as truth, plausible and credible,” it said.

Observing that the trial court had failed to properly appreciate these deficiencies, the high court set aside the conviction and acquitted the three men.

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Ashish Shaji
Ashish Shaji
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Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express (Digital), where he specialises in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish covers court developments and key cases for the audience. Expertise Ashish is a law graduate (BA LLB) from IME Law College, CCSU. His work at The Indian Express focuses on translating the often-dense proceedings of courts into clear, legal content. He also runs liveblogs from the Supreme Court and various High Courts. Industry Experience: With over 5 years in the field, Ashish has contributed to several niche legal and professional platforms, honing his ability to communicate complex information. His previous experience includes: Lawsikho: Gaining insights into legal education and practical law. Verdictum: Focusing on high-quality legal news and court updates. Enterslice: Working at the intersection of legal, financial, and advisory services. ... Read More

 

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