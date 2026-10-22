Enmity ‘double-edged weapon’: 43 years on, Allahabad High Court acquits 3 men of rape

“There has been wilful and deliberate delay in registration of the FIR. The enmity between accused persons and family of the victims has been admitted. The enmity is otherwise double edged weapon,” the court observed in the October 12 order.
What was the case?
The case arose from allegations that four men entered a house around 11 pm on October 17, 1983, when a woman and her sister-in-law were asleep inside. According to the prosecution, the accused threatened family members with weapons and sexually assaulted the two women. The FIR was registered on October 23, 1983, six days after the alleged incident. The women had explained the delay by stating that they feared the accused and were prevented from approaching the police. The trial court later convicted the accused of rape in 1985.
The high court observed that the prosecution case comprised material contradictions, unexplained delay in lodging the FIR, material improvements in the testimonies of the survivors, and lack of reliable evidence. It noted that mere delay in lodging an FIR is not, by itself, fatal to the prosecution case, particularly in cases involving sexual offences. However, it observed that if the delay remains unexplained or the explanation offered is not found satisfactory, it becomes a relevant circumstance while assessing the credibility of the prosecution case.
Justice Abdul Shahid noted discrepancies in the women’s accounts regarding the role of the men.
“The prosecution has not furnished any convincing explanation as to why, despite the availability of opportunities to approach the police, the allegations relating to the alleged sexual assault were not reported earlier,” the court said.
It further noted discrepancies in the women’s accounts regarding the role of the men. It also found that the medical examinations, conducted six days after the alleged incident, found no external or recent injuries on either woman.
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“The Court is conscious that discrepancies concerning the sequence of events or other peripheral details may occur in the testimony of witnesses, particularly in cases involving traumatic incidents. However, the discrepancies in the present case cannot all be treated as minor variations. They concern material aspects of the prosecution story and affect the consistency of the accounts given by the two principal witnesses,” the court observed.
The court also noted the enmity between the convicts and the family of the women. “The enmity is otherwise double edged weapon. The credibility of witnesses/two prosecutrix are not found as truth, plausible and credible,” it said.
Observing that the trial court had failed to properly appreciate these deficiencies, the high court set aside the conviction and acquitted the three men.