Delhi HC grants Engineer Rashid one-week interim bail to see ailing father

The Delhi High Court Tuesday ordered for the conditional release of Baramulla independent MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh alias Engineer Rashid for a week to see his ailing father.

Senior advocate N Hariharan, representing Rashid, who was seeking interim bail, told a bench of Justices Prathiba SIngh and Madhu Jain that Rashid’s father, aged about 85 years, “seems to be on his last legs”.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), represented by senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, opposed the grant of interim bail. Luthra said one of the protected witnesses in the case turned hostile, and against the NIA, during the trial after supporting the prosecution earlier and accusing Rashid of influencing witnesses. The agency, however, did not oppose an arrangement similar to a custody parole.

Luthra, relying on Rashid’s call detail records to emphasise that he was allegedly influencing witnesses, including the protected witness who turned hostile, argued, “It is not that it was a singular call, but multiple calls… from the brother’s phone, relative’s phone… if this has happened with one witness, it can happen with the others too.”

The bench, however, ordered for Rashid’s release as interim bail for a week and permitted him to see his father at the hospital and at his residence in Jammu and Kashmir. The bench also ordered that at least two police officials in plainclothes will accompany him at all times.

The court, however, made it clear that the costs of security/police personnel accompanying him shall not be borne by Rashid.

This is unlike custody parole conditions imposed on the MP earlier. When he was granted custody parole earlier for attending Parliament sessions, he was saddled with a cost of Rs 1.45 lakh a day, to be borne by him, for the transport and security.

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Rashid had challenged such conditions before the Delhi HC; a division bench had delivered a split verdict, leading to the challenge then being referred to a third judge, where it remains pending.

Rashid, who defeated J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the Baramulla seat by over 2 lakh votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, has been lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail since 2019 in a case of alleged terror funding. He was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

According to the NIA, he used various public platforms to “propagate the ideology of separatism and secessionism”, was closely associated with various terrorist organisations, and wanted to “legitimise” the United Jihad Council, a platform of anti-India militant groups in Jammu and Kashmir.

On May 30, 2017, the NIA had registered a case under IPC Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) and various sections of the UAPA against Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed and other “secessionist and separatist” leaders. According to the agency, these men “received and collected” funds through hawala channels in “connivance with active militants of… terrorist organizations Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, Dukhtaran-e-Millat, Lashkar-e-Toiba” to fund “terrorist activities” in J&K.

Rashid was booked as part of this case.

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A decision on his regular bail plea is pending before the Delhi HC. A trial court had rejected his plea for interim bail on April 24.