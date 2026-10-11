Engineer father’s parcel to daughter goes ‘missing’, courier firm told to pay Rs 41,000

The commission found that the complainant and his daughter were compelled to make repeated enquiries and pursue the matter without success. (AI-generated image)

A Kerala consumer commission has directed courier company officials to pay Rs 41,000 to a Kerala State Electricity Board executive engineer for failing to deliver a parcel to his daughter in Hyderabad.

The parcel, sent in August 2023, allegedly contained shoes, a backpack, two pairs of jeans, two novels, a cosmetic kit and two packets of banana chips. Despite repeated enquiries and a legal notice, the courier company neither delivered nor returned the parcel.

President C T Sabu and member Ram Mohan R of the Thrissur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission passed the order on September 15.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

“Failure of a courier service provider to safely transport and deliver a consignment accepted for consideration, without any satisfactory explanation, clearly amounts to deficiency in service,” the commission said in its order.