Engineer arrested for ‘leaking naval information to Pakistani agents’ denied bail by Thane court

Maharashtra’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) claims that Ravi Varma was honey-trapped through social media and lured into handing over sensitive documents.(Representational image)

A sessions court in Thane has rejected the bail application of a 27-year-old engineer with a private firm who has been behind bars for 10 months for allegedly passing on sensitive information related to the Navy to suspected Pakistani intelligence operatives.

The court rejected Ravi Varma’s plea on February 26, stating that his co-accused in the case were

yet to be arrested and that he might assist them in evading arrest if granted bail.

Varma, who worked as a junior engineer with a private company engaged in repairing ships for defence establishments in Mumbai, was arrested by Maharashtra’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on May 28,

2025. The ATS claimed that Varma was honey-trapped through social media and lured into handing over sensitive documents that he had access to.