‘Engage fresh law graduates who better understand digital technology to increase efficiency at prosecution offices’: Allahabad HC to UP govt

Noting that delays in exchanging digitised data between the police and government counsels further delay court proceedings, the Allahabad High Court last week suggested that the state government engage fresh law graduates who have a better understanding of digital technology to increase the efficiency of prosecution offices.
While hearing a bail application of one Babloo Yadav, who is accused of dealing in stolen goods, a single bench of Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal stated, “This court observed that for increasing efficiency in the Government Advocate’s office as well as in the office of Joint Director, Prosecution, High Court Allahabad, young Advocates or fresh Law Graduates, who are well-versed with the computer and digital technology should be engaged on honorary basis as Research Associates just like State of Odisha (Office of Advocate General).”
The bench also asked the UP Director of Prosecutions to look into the issue and coordinate with the Uttar Pradesh government for remedial measures.
According to the order, the court earlier heard the matter on March 13 to find that a notice was handed over to the Pairokar (one who carries legal documents between police stations and the court) concerned in February by the office of the Joint Director (Prosecution), High Court Allahabad, and a reminder was also sent on February 24. But the instruction was not conveyed till March 13. Therefore, the court directed the Commissioner of Police, Agra, as well as the Director of Prosecution, UP, to appear in person through video conferencing.
Thereafter, during the hearing on March 19, the Additional Police Commissioner of Agra informed the court that the investigating officer (IO) was found negligent in sending instructions to the office of the Government Advocate despite receiving the bail notice on February 23. He further informed that the officer was suspended and an inquiry was ordered against him.
It was mentioned in the compliance affidavit that the IO dispatched the notice to the office of the Joint Director (Prosecution), High Court, Allahabad, through email on March 13.
E-Manu app
The Additional Advocate General (AAG) apprised the court that an E-Manu app has been prepared to send alerts as well as to access digitised data to all stakeholders. He also informed that he had sent a letter to the Principal Secretary (Law) and Legal Remembrancer, Government of UP, on January 3 regarding the feeding of real-time data on the E-Manu App.
Story continues below this ad
After hearing the AAG, the bench of Justice Singh stated, “Considering the aforesaid suggestion of Additional Advocate General, this Court is of the view that the State Government should increase the strength of staffs in the office of Government Advocate so that real time data could be fed as well as scanning the other criminal files including the bail applications could be done, so that required instructions can be obtained from the police and other agencies expeditiously.”
It further stated, “The Principal Secretary (Law), UP as well as Chief Secretary, Government of UP, Lucknow, are directed to look into the matter and provide efficient staffs for the office of Government Advocate as well as timely feeding of data on E-Manu App.”
The court granted bail to Yadav after hearing the submissions from both sides, taking into account overcrowded jails and heavy pendency of criminal cases before the trial courts, and without expressing any opinion on the merits of the case.
Bhupendra Pandey is the Resident Editor of the Lucknow edition of The Indian Express. With decades of experience in the heart of Uttar Pradesh’s journalistic landscape, he oversees the bureau’s coverage of India’s most politically significant state. His expertise lies in navigating the complex intersections of state governance, legislative policy, and grassroots social movements. From tracking high-stakes assembly elections to analyzing administrative shifts in the Hindi heartland, Bhupendra’s reportage provides a definitive lens on the region's evolution.
Authoritativeness He leads a team of seasoned reporters and investigators, ensuring that The Indian Express’ signature "Journalism of Courage" is reflected in every regional story. His leadership is central to the Lucknow bureau’s reputation for breaking stories that hold the powerful to account, making him a trusted figure for policy analysts, political scholars, and the general public seeking to understand the nuances of UP’s complex landscape.
Trustworthiness & Accountability Under his stewardship, the Lucknow edition adheres to the strictest standards of factual verification and non-partisan reporting. He serves as a bridge between the local populace and the national discourse, ensuring that regional issues are elevated with accuracy and context. By prioritizing primary-source reporting and on-the-ground verification, he upholds the trust that readers have placed in the Express brand for nearly a century. ... Read More