Encroacher remains encroacher despite 100 years of possession: Andhra Pradesh High Court rejects compensation plea

Andhra Pradesh High Court rejected the plea of the petitioners, who claimed to have been residing on the land for decades. (Image generated using AI)

The Andhra Pradesh High Court recently dismissed pleas filed by residents of Gunadala in Vijayawada seeking compensation, observing that an encroacher of government land remains an encroacher, regardless of possession for decades and held that illegal encroachers cannot claim compensation on par with legal landowners.

Justice Harinath N rejected the plea of the petitioners, who claimed to have been residing on the land for decades, some for over a century, and sought compensation after their structures were impacted by the construction of a railway overbridge (ROB).

“An encroacher of Government land would remain an encroacher, regardless of whether the encroacher has been in possession of the encroached land for decades. The possession of the said property by the encroacher is neither permissive possession nor legalised. The said possession of land would have to be considered illegal, and illegal encroachers cannot claim equities for the grant of compensation on par with the landowners having valid title and ownership documents,” the court said.