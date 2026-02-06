Encroacher remains encroacher despite 100 years of possession: Andhra Pradesh High Court rejects compensation plea

The Andhra Pradesh High Court rejected the plea of the petitioners who claimed to have been residing on the land for decades, some for over a century.

Written by: Ashish Shaji
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 6, 2026 12:51 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh High Court rejected the plea of the petitioners, who claimed to have been residing on the land for decades.Andhra Pradesh High Court rejected the plea of the petitioners, who claimed to have been residing on the land for decades. (Image generated using AI)
The Andhra Pradesh High Court recently dismissed pleas filed by residents of Gunadala in Vijayawada seeking compensation, observing that an encroacher of government land remains an encroacher, regardless of possession for decades and held that illegal encroachers cannot claim compensation on par with legal landowners.

Justice Harinath N rejected the plea of the petitioners, who claimed to have been residing on the land for decades, some for over a century, and sought compensation after their structures were impacted by the construction of a railway overbridge (ROB).

“An encroacher of Government land would remain an encroacher, regardless of whether the encroacher has been in possession of the encroached land for decades. The possession of the said property by the encroacher is neither permissive possession nor legalised. The said possession of land would have to be considered illegal, and illegal encroachers cannot claim equities for the grant of compensation on par with the landowners having valid title and ownership documents,” the court said.

What was the case?

  • The municipal corporation intended to acquire the property for the construction of a railway over bridge (ROB), and the petitioners were informed that they were in occupation of government land and required to be evicted from the said land.
  • The counsel for the petitioners submitted that the petitioners were permanent residents of the Gunadala area and that they acquired the property through their ancestors.
  • It was submitted that some of the petitioners’ forefathers were living there for about 100 years or more.
  • The counsel for the petitioners submitted that they cannot be considered encroachers on account of the petitioners’ continuous, uninterrupted and undisturbed possession and enjoyment of the property for more than the last 100 years.
  • The municipal corporation and state authorities opposed the petitions, stating that the land in question was government land and that none of the petitioners held valid title documents.
  • It was further submitted that on humanitarian grounds, the corporation offered housing to the evacuees.
  • It was contended that the petitioners had occupied the government land illegally and could not seek compensation after enjoying the property for all the years without any vested interest.
What the court held?

  • The encroachers of any government land cannot claim any right, title, interest, lien or any vested interest without regularisation of their encroachment or the government issuing any pattas in their favour or any other legally valid document which would regularise their encroachment.
  • In the absence of any title document, none of the petitioners and their possession of the property would come within the ambit of Section 3(n) and 3(r) of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.
  • Insofar as meeting the criteria for taking any action to evict them, the respondents are duty-bound to issue notices prior to taking any such action.
  • Illegal encroachers cannot claim compensation and invoke the Act of 2013.
  • The said Act was not introduced in the interest of illegal encroachers.
  • The petitioners’ cases do not fall within any of the categories for considering them as landowners, as defined under Section 3(r) of the Act, 2013.
  • The claim of the petitioners for compensation cannot be entertained and the petitioners have not made out any case for the grant of any other relief.
Who is a landowner as per Section 3(r) of the Act of 2013?

According to Section 3(r), landowner includes any person-

(i) whose name is recorded as the owner of the land or building or part thereof, in the records of the authority concerned; or

(ii) any person who is granted forest rights under the scheduled tribes and other traditional forest dwellers (recognition of forest rights) Act, 2006 (2 of 2007) or under any other law for the time being in force; or

(iii) who is entitled to be granted patta rights on the land under any law of the state including assigned lands; or

(iv) any person who has been declared as such by an order of the court or authority.

Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience. Expertise Legal Core Competency: Ashish is a law graduate (BA LLB) from IME Law College, CCSU. This academic foundation allows him to move beyond surface-level reporting, offering readers a deep-dive into the technicalities of statutes, case law, and legal precedents. Specialized Legal Reporting: His work at The Indian Express focuses on translating the often-dense proceedings of India's top courts into clear, actionable news. His expertise includes: Judicial Analysis: Breaking down complex orders from the Supreme Court and various High Courts. Legal Developments: Monitoring legislative changes and their practical implications for the public and the legal fraternity. Industry Experience: With over 5 years in the field, Ashish has contributed to several niche legal and professional platforms, honing his ability to communicate complex information. His previous experience includes: Lawsikho: Gaining insights into legal education and practical law. Verdictum: Focusing on high-quality legal news and court updates. Enterslice: Working at the intersection of legal, financial, and advisory services.

 

