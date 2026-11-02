Empty box arrives after man orders graphics card, e-commerce site, seller to pay Rs 37,000

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A Punjab man has won Rs 37,440 after he purchased a graphics card online from a famous e-commerce website but received a parcel containing an empty box.
Rejecting the seller’s claim that the product had been inspected, packed and dispatched, the commission observed that the delivery of a parcel or the use of an OTP-based delivery process did not prove that the ordered product was inside it.
The Hospirapur District Consumer Commission, comprising President Naveen Puri and members Prem Singh Salaria and Harvimal Dogra, allowed the man’s complaint on October 21.
“The graphics card was missing from the parcel delivered to the complainant. The mere fact that a parcel was delivered, or that an OTP-based delivery procedure was followed, does not by itself conclusively establish that the particular goods ordered by the complainant were contained therein,” the commission observed.
The man claimed that he purchased the graphics card for Rs 22,440 from a famous e-commerce website in April 2025. He allegedly received the parcel in May 2025 and found that the box was empty and the graphics card was missing.
He further stated that he contacted the e-commerce website’s customer service and lodged a complaint, but was later informed that neither replacement nor refund would be provided. Aggrieved, he moved the commission seeking the refund of the said amount and a compensation of Rs 1 lakh for the harassment and inconvenience.
The e-commerce website contested the complaint by alleging that the same was based on false and concocted facts and had been filed with an intention to extract money. It denied that the parcel was delivered empty and claimed that the graphics card had been procured from a third-party wholesaler, inspected, carefully packed and dispatched to the complainant.
It maintained that the product had been sold by the seller, which alone was responsible for its supply and delivery.
The commission noted that the man had consistently maintained that, although the parcel was delivered, the graphics card was missing from the box.
It clarified that the seller’s submission that the product was procured, inspected and packed before dispatch does not satisfactorily answer the complainant’s grievance concerning the missing product. “We, therefore, find that the complainant did not receive the goods for which he had paid Rs 22,440. The failure to supply the purchased product constitutes deficiency in service,” it added.
Talking about the liability of the e-commerce website, the commission clarified that it cannot automatically be held liable for every act of an independent seller, nor can it claim unconditional immunity merely by describing itself as a marketplace operator.
“In the present case, having regard to the transaction facilitated through the platform, the complainant’s grievance and the circumstances of the failure to receive the purchased goods, we find that the plea of opposite party 2 (e-commerce website) for complete exoneration cannot be accepted,” it observed.
The commission directed the seller and e-commerce website to jointly refund Rs 22,44 to the complainant and pay Rs 10,000 as compensation for harassment and inconvenience and Rs 5,000 towards litigation costs.
The ruling highlights that an e-commerce platform cannot claim unconditional immunity from liability merely because it acts as a marketplace connecting buyers and independent sellers.
For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and union territories (Punjab: 1800-425-1082) or call the National Consumer Helpline on 1915 for assistance.
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