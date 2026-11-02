Empty box arrives after man orders graphics card, e-commerce site, seller to pay Rs 37,000

A Punjab man has won Rs 37,440 after he purchased a graphics card online from a famous e-commerce website but received a parcel containing an empty box.

Rejecting the seller’s claim that the product had been inspected, packed and dispatched, the commission observed that the delivery of a parcel or the use of an OTP-based delivery process did not prove that the ordered product was inside it.

The Hospirapur District Consumer Commission, comprising President Naveen Puri and members Prem Singh Salaria and Harvimal Dogra, allowed the man’s complaint on October 21.

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“The graphics card was missing from the parcel delivered to the complainant. The mere fact that a parcel was delivered, or that an OTP-based delivery procedure was followed, does not by itself conclusively establish that the particular goods ordered by the complainant were contained therein,” the commission observed.