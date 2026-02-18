Delhi High Court clears way for brothers’ trial in Telgi scam: How 1% discount unravelled fake stamp paper empire

While the fake stamp paper scam kingpin Abdul Karim Telgi was convicted in several cases, investigations in connected matters have continued for decades.

Delhi High Court news: Nearly 25 years after a suspicious 1 per cent discount on stamp papers exposed a counterfeit racket in the National Capital, the Delhi High Court has cleared the way for trial against two brothers accused of being part of the infamous Abdul Karim Telgi fake stamp paper network.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna refused to discharge brothers Ramneek Kanwar and Dheeraj Kanwar, stating that there is sufficient material to proceed against them for their alleged role in circulating counterfeit government stamps.

“There is enough evidence to show the connivance inter se the Petitioners to procure and sell counterfeit Stamp Papers, by representing it to be purchased from the Government Treasury. The learned ASJ in his detailed Order, has considered the entire Prosecution evidence to conclude that a prima facie case is made out against the Petitioners,” the court said on February 17.