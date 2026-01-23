Elgaar Parishad case: Only 1 accused yet to get bail as Bombay HC grants relief to 2 Kabir Kala Manch members

The Pune police had made nine arrests in the Elgaar Parishad case in 2018, and another seven people were arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) after it took over the investigation in January 2020.

The Bombay High Court Friday granted bail to accused Sagar Gorkhe and Ramesh Gaichor, members of the cultural group Kabir Kala Manch, in the Elgaar Parishad case. With this, only one accused arrested in the case, Surendra Gadling, remains to get bail.

A division bench of Justices Ajey S Gadkari and Shyam C Chandak allowed the appeals filed by Gorkhe and Gaichor against the February 2022 order of the special NIA court in Mumbai, which had rejected their bail pleas in the case.

The Pune police had made nine arrests in the case in 2018, and another seven people were arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) after it took over the investigation in January 2020. Those arrested include prominent lawyers, activists and academics, who were accused of being members of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) and furthering the cause of the Maoists.