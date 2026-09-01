‘Elephants can’t be displaced at will’: Karnataka High Court says no to land acquisition

The Karnataka High Court was of the view that no public purpose could supersede the object of ecological conservation. (Image credit: www.bannerghatta.com)

The Karnataka High Court recently observed that the corridors designated for elephants are not “merely a passage but an essential part of their natural habitat and existence,” and the pachyderms “cannot be treated as occupants” without rights whose homes may be “displaced at will”.

Justices D K Singh and H Shanthi Bhushan observed that “as important as it is to encourage development and urbanisation, the same must be done while balancing the interests of the environment and its species”.

The court was hearing a matter related to acquisition of land for a housing in Anekal taluka of Bengaluru urban district. The landowners of the villages objected to the acquisition and moved the high court, claiming that the lands were being used for agriculture and horticulture purposes and were the only source of livelihood. The high court had initially put the acquisition on hold, relying on a letter issued by the Deputy Conservator of Forests, Bannerghatta National Park, to the state authorities, stating that the eco-sensitive zone was located 10 kilometer from the boundary of Bannerghatta National Park.