‘Electricity dept staff frontline workers’: Allahabad High Court directs Rs 50 lakh Covid relief to deceased woman’s family

The Allahabad High Court refused to accept a ‘narrow interpretation’ of government orders, noting that it would affect rights under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution. (AI-generated image)

Allahabad High Court news: The Allahabad High Court recently directed the Uttar Pradesh government to release Rs 50 lakh ex gratia compensation to the family of a woman electricity department employee who died due to Covid-19 infection while ensuring uninterrupted power supply to hospitals during the pandemic.

A bench of Justices Ajit Kumar and Indrajeet Shukla allowed the plea filed by the victim’s son, who had sought compensation under the state government’s Covid compensation scheme for frontline workers.

Justices Ajit Kumar and Indrajeet Shukla stated that electricity supply squarely falls under essential services. Justices Ajit Kumar and Indrajeet Shukla stated that electricity supply squarely falls under essential services.

“The working of employees of electricity department was treated to be front line workers and definitely they from all the imaginations were unquestionably required for cure of patient of COVID-19 and containment of COVID 19 virus in the country,” the Allahabad High Court held in its order dated April 29.