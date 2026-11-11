No electricity despite paying bills for 3 years: Punjab Power Corporation to pay Rs 20,000

A Hoshiarpur family remained without electricity for over three years after the Punjab Power Corporation disconnected its temporary connection in June 2023 despite paying the bills due and fees for a fresh connection. A Punjab Consumer Commission has now ordered Rs 20,000 compensation and directed the corporation to verify the earlier payments and not demand amounts already credited.

The Hoshiarpur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission president Naveen Puri and members Prem Singh Salaria and Harvimal Dogra were hearing a complaint by brothers Sukhwinder Singh and Navjot Singh alleging that the Punjab Power Corporation disconnected their electricity without notice, failed to restore supply despite receiving Rs 42,780 and withheld a fresh connection despite Navjot depositing Rs 7,630. They sought restoration, Rs 1.5 lakh compensation and Rs 40,000 in litigation expenses.

“The prolonged absence of electricity from a residential house may cause genuine hardship. he connection was disconnected abruptly by the OPs (the PSPCL and its officials) without issuance of any notice to the consumer…They must have issued a proper notice mentioning all issues and outstanding dues towards the consumer. For this the OPs are held deficient in service,” the commission said on October 21.

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The dispute began in 2021, when the brothers were constructing their house in Hoshiarpur, and applied for a temporary power connection to meet their electricity requirements during construction. The power connection was installed on June 15, 2021, and remained operational until the brothers alleged that the electricity department disconnected it without prior notice in June 2023.

Supply was cut without warning

According to the complaint, the power connection was installed on June 15, 2021. The brothers alleged that PSPCL disconnected it on June 5, 2023, without prior notice or explanation. They said incorrect average meter readings led to bills accumulating in Sukhwinder’s name, despite repeated requests for correction.

The brothers further claimed officials asked them to deposit Rs 42,780 towards pending dues for restoration of the connection. Sukhwinder paid the amount, but electricity was not restored. They said 20 to 25 neighbouring houses had permanent connections, while their own home remained without electricity.

On October 10, 2024, Navjot applied for a permanent connection, submitted documents and deposited Rs 7,630 as security. The power connection was not released, they said. They sought restoration, Rs 1.5 lakh compensation and Rs 40,000 in litigation expenses.

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The PSPCL maintained that the original connection was temporary and meant for construction. Such a connection was ordinarily permissible for up to two years, it said. It claimed Rs 72,260 in unpaid electricity charges later increased to Rs 1.04 lakh. It denied accepting Rs 42,780 as full and final settlement, saying Rs 40,000 was paid towards electricity charges and Rs 2,780 was security for the original connection.

The corporation disputed the June 5, 2023, disconnection date, saying the connection was permanently disconnected on May 9, 2023. It argued that outstanding dues relating to the premises prevented a fresh connection.

Commission flags gaps in billing records

The commission said the temporary connection did not exempt PSPCL from procedure. It referred to Section 56(1) of the Electricity Act, 2003, which generally requires 15 clear days’ written notice before disconnection for non-payment. It held that the PSPCL had not established that proper notice was issued before disconnecting the residential supply.

The department had not produced the consumer ledger, meter readings, bills, payment details or calculations supporting the dues. It produced only a bill showing Rs 72,260, without explaining how this rose to Rs 1,04,562 against a sanctioned load of 0.826.

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“Any discrepancy in meter readings, billing and timely collection of outstanding money from the consumer, weakens the case of the Power Corporation,” it observed, adding that adequate transparency was missing. The commission said the Rs 42,780 payment alone did not prove full and final settlement. However, the PSPCL could not disregard payments credited to the consumer account.

It directed the PSPCL to verify the connection records, meter readings, bills and payments, account for the Rs 42,780 and not demand amounts already credited. It also directed the PSPCL to decide Navjot’s October 10, 2024, application under the ‘Supply Code’.

Takeaway

Electricity providers cannot disconnect a household’s power supply for alleged non-payment without following the prescribed notice procedure. Consumers should preserve electricity bills, payment receipts, meter readings and written complaints to challenge incorrect dues and wrongful disconnection.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and union territories (Punjab helpline: 0800-22577) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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