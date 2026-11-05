Elderly woman dies after 5-day hospital stay ‘triggers bedsores’, family gets Rs 15.5 lakh

A 71-year-old woman went to the hospital with a fever, only to return home five days later with four bedsores that worsened over the next two months, leading to her death from sepsis and septic shock, her family alleged, citing the death summary from the hospital. A Punjab consumer commission has now held the hospital and treating doctor responsible for negligence and directed their insurers to pay Rs 15.5 lakh as compensation to the woman’s family.

President Naveen Puri, along with members Prem Singh Salaria and Harvimal Dogra, of the Hoshiarpur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission found that the woman had developed bedsores during her five-day hospital stay in October 2025, and the hospital and doctor had failed to properly care for her.

“This is a case of clear-cut negligence and deficiency of services on the part of opposite parties number 1 and 2 (doctor and hospital) in not properly taking care of the patient during the course of hospitalisation, due to which she acquired bed sores in a very short period of hospitalisation of just five days only and further due to their negligence, the patient died,” the commission said in its October 1 order.

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Bedsores noticed after discharge

The family claimed that their mother had been suffering from fever in the last week of September 2025. She consulted the doctor in the first week of October 2025 and was admitted to his hospital the same day on his advice. She was discharged after five days, on October 6, and the family paid Rs 1.16 lakh as the hospitalisation bill.

That night, while helping her change clothes, the family noticed four bedsores on her back. They said she had been alert and able to sit and interact with them both when she was admitted and throughout her hospital stay.

The family contacted the hospital and shared photographs and videos of the bedsores. According to their complaint, the treating doctor called one of the complainants to the hospital on October 7 and admitted negligence on the part of the staff. He allegedly said that the staff had failed to maintain the woman’s hygiene and had not allowed her to change her position while lying in bed.

The hospital allegedly prescribed medication to treat the bedsores and also provided dressing services at her home on four to five occasions. However, the family claimed that her condition did not improve despite further consultations and medication.

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On December 5, 2025, when the woman’s condition deteriorated, she was readmitted to the hospital. She died the same day. The family relied on the hospital’s death summary, which recorded the cause of death as bed sore-acquired sepsis, septic shock and multi-organ involvement.

Aggrieved, the family approached the commission seeking Rs 30 lakh in compensation for the alleged medical negligence and deficiency in services, besides other relief.

Hospital’s defence

The hospital, through advocate N S Nayyar, submitted that at the time of admitting the woman to the hospital, she had no bed sores, and during this hospitalisation, measures to prevent bed sores were followed, including repositioning her, using an air mattress and giving adequate nutrition. The hospital added that when the patient was discharged, there were no bed sores and it was not documented in her file.

The lawyer also said that the nursing and medical records did not show the presence of bed sores, and alleged that they only appeared after the discharge.

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The hospital also submitted that when the family approached it with photographs of the bedsores, they were referred to the plastic surgery outpatient department for treatment. It maintained that the woman was brought back to the hospital in a critical condition on December 5 and could not be saved despite the best possible medical care.

‘Major negligence’

The commission rejected the hospital’s explanation, observing that it was not possible for the woman to have developed four bedsores within just a few hours of being discharged, particularly when there was no history of bedsores at the time of admission.

“It is again major negligence on the part of the opposite parties, number 1 and 2 (doctor and hospital) and their staff that they could not notice the bed sores during the period of hospitalisation, especially when the clothes of the patient are changed on a daily basis in the hospital,” it observed.

The commission found that the hospital and doctor had failed to properly record the bedsores in the patient’s file or treat them in time. As a result, her condition worsened, and she ultimately died, it said. It also noted that the hospital’s own death summary linked her death to the bedsores.

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The commission directed the hospital and doctor to pay Rs 15 lakh to the family as compensation for medical negligence, along with Rs 50,000 towards litigation costs. It held that the hospital’s insurer and the doctor’s insurer were liable to cover the amounts payable by their respective insured parties.

Takeaway

This ruling highlights that hospitals must maintain proper records of preventive care and ensure that patients at risk of developing bedsores are regularly repositioned and monitored.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and Union territories (Punjab: 0800-22577) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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