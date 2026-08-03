‘Ego, love can’t co-exist’: Madras High Court cites Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, upholds divorce 

Quoting the famous words of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and Mahatma Gandhi, the Madras High Court upheld the divorce in favour of a husband, rejecting the woman’s request to resume her married life, observing that “ego and love cannot exist together” and that the law cannot preserve a marriage once mutual trust has irretrievably eroded.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh and K K Ramakrishnan observed that matrimonial litigation often becomes “a battlefield where egos seek conquest” and quoted Dr Kalam’s words: “When nails grow long, we cut the nails, not the fingers. Likewise, when misunderstandings grow, cut the ego, not the relationship.”

The high court added that in domestic life, the “noblest victories” are those in which both spouses “willingly surrender” a part of themselves to preserve the whole while dismissing the woman’s appeal.

“Unfortunately, when ego takes the place of empathy, every disagreement becomes a battle to be won rather than a problem to be resolved, and spouses become prisoners of their own pride. Communication ceases, misunderstandings multiply, and affection slowly gives way to bitterness,” the July 28 order added.

Adding that a spouse who insists on victory in every disagreement may eventually discover that the triumph has come at the cost of the marriage itself, the court added, “In domestic life, the noblest victories are those in which both parties willingly surrender a part of themselves to preserve the whole.”

The court further observed that marriage thrives on trust, respect, understanding and the willingness of spouses to place the welfare of the family above individual egos, and that its sustainability depends upon patience, forgiveness, tolerance and companionship.

Wife gave incorrect birth date in horoscope

It was claimed that the couple got married in 2015 as per Hindu rites and customs. They later had a girl child in 2016. The husband claimed that the wife and her family members had suppressed her actual date of birth and furnished an incorrect date of birth in the horoscope during the time of marriage negotiations.

Story continues below this ad

According to him, such suppression was deliberate and amounted to misrepresentation. The husband further alleged that the father of his wife was employed as a personal security officer attached to the former Chief Minister and that, taking advantage of such position, the wife and her family members repeatedly lodged false complaints against him and his family members without any basis, particularly alleging dowry harassment and cruelty.

Justices N Anand Venkatesh and K K Ramakrishnan uphold the family court’s order granting divorce in favour of the husband, rejecting the woman’s appeal to resume marriage. Justices N Anand Venkatesh and K K Ramakrishnan uphold the family court’s order granting divorce in favour of the husband, rejecting the woman’s appeal to resume marriage.

The man, represented by advocate R Ponkarthikeyan, submitted that the disputes arose between the spouses regarding educating their daughter. He further alleged that the wife was addicted to using the mobile phone, often left the matrimonial home with the child without informing or obtaining the consent of the husband, neglected household responsibilities, and failed to bring up the child properly.

On the contrary, the woman, represented by advocate J Barathan, claimed that soon after the marriage, she was subjected to physical and mental cruelty at the hands of the husband and his family members. It was alleged that she was not even provided proper food, her mobile phone was forcibly taken away, and she was prevented from having contact with her parents and relatives.

Subsequently, in 2022, during the pendency of the matrimonial proceedings, the wife filed a case seeking restitution of conjugal rights (to resume her matrimonial life). The husband filed a counter statement in 2022 denying all the allegations made by the wife and argued that the petition for restitution of conjugal rights had not been filed with any genuine intention to resume matrimonial life.

Story continues below this ad

Later, the family court accepted the case of the husband and granted a decree of divorce. Aggrieved, the wife has preferred the present appeals challenging the matter.

‘Sinful to multiply wants unnecessarily’

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi’s observation that “it is sinful to multiply one’s wants unnecessarily”, the High Court said that the principle is not merely an economic ethic but also a marital philosophy, observing that unchecked desires breed possessiveness, possessiveness nourishes ego, and ego silently destroys the foundations of conjugal happiness.

The court further quoted Gandhi’s words, “When the ego dies, the soul awakens. When the soul awakens, all sorrow vanishes,” and observed that ego is “the silent adversary of matrimony”. It said that when ego eclipses reason, even the strongest relationships can collapse because spouses fail to forgive, understand and accommodate each other.

The Madras High Court further pointed out that when ego takes the place of empathy, every disagreement becomes a battle to be won rather than a problem to be resolved, and spouses become prisoners of their own pride. It was further mentioned that in such a situation communication ceases, misunderstandings multiply, and affection slowly gives way to bitterness.

Story continues below this ad

“Where ego enthrones itself, love abdicates; where sacrifice enters, serenity follows. In those few words lies the enduring philosophy of matrimonial harmony,” the court added.

Referring to the facts of the present case, the court observed that the parties failed to imbibe this principle and that their relationship, instead of being rescued by understanding, became “a casualty of unyielding egos”. It added that once understanding departs, even the law becomes powerless to preserve a marriage.

The high court found that during the subsistence of the matrimonial relationship and until the wife left the matrimonial home, she was treated with dignity by the husband and his family members. The court also noted that the evidence placed on record further discloses that her Valagappu (baby shower) ceremony was celebrated grandly, reflecting cordial family relations.

The court clarified that the dismissal of the appeals and the decree of divorce would not affect the maintenance orders already passed by the competent courts, and directed that the husband continue to comply with those obligations in accordance with law.