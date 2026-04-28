‘Ego fight at life’s fag end’: Bombay HC shelves defamation suit for 20 years, defers to post 2046

The HC noted that a 90-year-old woman was still insisting on pursuing the suit and the matter should not be given priority based on the petitioners being super senior citizens. (File Photo)

Observing that a defamation suit consisting of an “ego fight” between parties at the fag end of their life clogs the court system, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday ordered that it should not be taken up for the next 20 years and posted it after 2046.

The HC noted that a 90-year-old woman was still insisting on pursuing the suit and the matter should not be given priority based on the petitioners being super senior citizens.

A single-judge bench of Justice Jitendra S Jain passed an order on a suit filed by two women,

Tarinibahen (90) and Dhvani Desai (57), against Kilkilraj Bhansali and others, filed in 2017.