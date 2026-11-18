A Hyderabad man repaid his son’s Rs 8 lakh education loan in September 2016, but Telangana Grameena Bank failed to remove the mortgage on his house from official records. When he tried to sell the property in 2018, the pending mortgage entry stood in the way. Nearly 10 years after the loan was cleared, a Telangana Consumer Commission has directed the bank to pay the man Rs 39.75 lakh compensation for failing to formally release the property.

The Hyderabad District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission president Vakkanti Narasimha Rao and members P V T R Jawahar Babu and Suma Vala were hearing a complaint filed by 67-year-old M Ram Reddy against the bank over its failure to execute a mortgage release deed despite repayment of the loan.

“The acts upon the part of the Opposite party (the bank) for none releasing of property from mortgage despite the loan account was closed on September 1, 2016 amounts to deficiency of service upon their part which amounts to adoption of unfair and restrictive trade practice…The continuing failure up on the part of the opposite party bank constitutes clear deficiency of service and unfair and restrictive trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 for which the Opposite parties (the bank and branch manager) are held liable to pay compensation and cost apart from release of mortgaged property of the complainant from the mortgage,” the commission said on November 3.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The dispute dates back to December 21, 2013, when Ram Reddy’s son took an education loan of Rs 8 lakh from the bank. His father had mortgaged his residential property in Hyderabad, as security for the loan by depositing the original title documents and executing a registered mortgage deed.

Loan repaid, but mortgage remained in records

According to the complaint, the education loan was fully repaid on September 1, 2016. The bank also returned the original property documents to Reddy, confirming that the loan account had been closed and no dues remained outstanding. However, the bank did not execute the necessary release or reconveyance deed to formally remove the mortgage entry from the sub-registrar’s records.

The problem surfaced in 2018 when Reddy attempted to sell the property. He discovered that the encumbrance certificate continued to show the house as mortgaged to the bank. He told the commission that the proposed sale could not proceed because of the pending entry.

Despite repeated approaches to the bank, the mortgage was not formally released. In a response dated September 11, 2025, following a grievance lodged on the portal, the bank expressed willingness to release the mortgage. It asked him to visit the branch with two witnesses, complete the necessary formalities and arrange the expenses. It also asked him to book a slot at the sub-registrar’s Office. The complainant subsequently approached the consumer commission, seeking removal of the mortgage and compensation for the delay.

Story continues below this ad

Commission accepts Rs 39.75 lakh compensation claim

The RBI’s September 13, 2023 circular requires banks to release property documents and remove registered charges within 30 days of loan repayment, failing which compensation of Rs 5,000 per day is payable for delays attributable to the bank.

Ram Reddy claimed Rs 39.75 lakh for 795 days of delay from October 13, 2023. The commission accepted his claim, noting that the loan had been repaid on September 1, 2016, but the bank had failed to execute the mortgage release deed.

The bank did not appear despite receiving notice, and its right to file a written version was forfeited. The commission directed Telangana Grameena Bank to execute the release deed and book a registration slot within two weeks of receiving the order. Registration expenses will be borne by Reddy.

The bank must also pay 9 per cent annual interest on Rs 39.75 lakh from December 31, 2025, until realisation, besides Rs 50,000 for mental agony and Rs 5,000 in litigation costs. The total principal payout is Rs 40.30 lakh, excluding interest. The bank has 45 days from receipt of the November 3, 2026 order to comply.

Story continues below this ad

Takeaway

After repaying a loan, borrowers should ensure that the bank not only returns the original property documents but also formally removes the mortgage or charge from the relevant registration records. Under the RBI’s September 13, 2023 circular, banks are required to complete this process within 30 days, failing which compensation of Rs 5,000 per day may be payable for delays attributable to them.

Aggrieved consumers may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Telangana: 0771-2582902) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

Don’t miss out on these stories:

78-year-old US Green Card holder ‘denied’ boarding, airline told to pay Rs 1 lakh

Man loses Rs 50,000 in illegal credit card transactions, bank told to pay Rs 1 lakh

Story continues below this ad

Second-hand premium smartphone stops working in 4 days, woman wins Rs 59,000