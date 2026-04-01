Educated woman capable of supporting herself who voluntarily leaves her matrimonial home is not entitled to maintenance: Gujarat HC

The court also noted that the woman had received a permanent alimony of Rs 11.5 lakh from her previous marriage as part of a settlement at the time of separation. (File Photo)

Holding that an educated woman “capable enough of supporting herself” who voluntarily leaves her matrimonial home is not entitled to maintenance, the Gujarat High Court dismissed a petition filed by an MBA graduate seeking maintenance from her third husband.

The court also noted that the woman had received a permanent alimony of Rs 11.5 lakh from her previous marriage as part of a settlement at the time of separation.

A judgment of a single Judge bench of Justice H D Suthar of the Gujarat High Court upheld a 2020 order of the Principal Judge of the Family Court in Surendranagar, which had rejected the petition of the applicant for maintenance from her husband, who works in a private company in Mumbai.