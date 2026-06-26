‘Editor must have ethical gatekeeping’: Journalist found guilty of defamation

Finding the article unsupported by any reliable source or evidence, the court held that editors must verify facts before publication. (AI generated Image)

Written by Aparajita Prasad, intern

A district court in Bengaluru has convicted the editor of a monthly publication for criminal defamation after finding that an article carrying unverified allegations against a government employee was published without any factual basis. Holding that freedom of the press cannot be used to justify reckless publications, the court imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the editor.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Jyoti Shantappa Kale was hearing a case filed after an article published on November 5, 2021, allegedly made false and defamatory imputations concerning a government employee working in the Department of Stamps and Registration.

“In journalism, the rule of Editor is to do content planning, fact checking and verification. First editing the clarity Consistency and correctness. Editor has to have ethical gate keeping i.e., stay safeguard to publication, integrity by demanding contrary evidence, checking for the bias. Rule of editor of a public publication is they create compelling headlines. It is true that words carry weight and when used to defame or damage someone’s reputation without justification they can become criminal defamation. The publication made by the accused does not comes under any of the 10 Exceptions of Section 499 (defamation) of IPC,” the court said on June 24.