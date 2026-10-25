ED moves SC against Delhi HC order quashing PMLA case against news portal NewsClick

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has approached the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court order quashing a money laundering case against online news portal NewsClick and its founder Prabir Purkayastha.

In its appeal, the ED contended that the May 29, 2026, HC order “fails to deal with any of the evidence and incriminating material submitted before the Court” by it in support of the allegations.

The agency said that the HC had held that “despite investigation being carried out for a year and a half, no incriminating material has been found” and added that this is “erroneous”.

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The ED highlighted how the HC’s intervention had prevented it from fully investigating the case.