Excluded voters in SIR states can submit enumeration form, ECI tells Supreme Court

Underlining that it “remains committed to its constitutional duty of ensuring the purity of the election process”, the Election Commission of India (ECI) informed the Supreme Court Saturday that it has decided to allow voters excluded from draft electoral rolls in states and Union Territories where the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is ongoing, due to non-submission of enumeration forms, to submit forms for their current ordinary residence.

In a joint affidavit filed by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, the poll body noted that during October 28 court proceedings regarding the Delhi SIR, a suggestion was made for the ECI to examine ways to reach out to left-out ASDD (Absent, Shifted, Dead, or Duplicate) voters for inclusion in the electoral roll. Following this, the Commission issued fresh directions on November 6 to the Chief Electoral Officers of the states and Union Territories concerned.

Under the November 6 directives, electors can submit duly filled enumeration forms to the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) or Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO) for their current ordinary residence.

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Electors who remain at the same residence may submit a signed enumeration form accompanied by an Annexure-B statement explaining the reason for earlier non-submission. Submissions can be made in person or through family members to the ERO, AERO, or Booth Level Officer (BLO), or online with e-sign via ECINET.

Form-8 exemption

Electors who have relocated within the same state do not need to submit Form-8. Instead, they can submit the enumeration form along with an Annexure-C statement (providing their new address and Assembly constituency) and address proof to the ERO or AERO of the new constituency. They may also utilise the ‘book a call with BLO’ facility to get enrolled.

The poll body said that booth-wise lists of deleted electors will be displayed afresh along with the probable reasons for non-inclusion. Submitted enumeration forms will be processed by EROs under Rule 21(1) of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, and the original Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number will be re-assigned to the voter.

Form-6 clarification

The ECI affidavit said electors who have already submitted Form-6 during the SIR need not submit a fresh enumeration form. Citing a clarification dated November 3, the affidavit reiterated that no prosecution will be launched against anyone for filing Form-6 merely because they were previously enrolled before the SIR and their name appears in the draft roll, provided they are not enrolled in any other parliamentary or Assembly constituency and their declaration complies with the law.

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The ECI added that it has put a mechanism in place to ensure no eligible elector is excluded from the final electoral roll while preventing duplicate entries.

IT/ICT division oversight

The affidavit also clarified administrative oversight of the ECI’s Information and Communication Technology (IT/ICT) division.

After a new Deputy Election Commissioner (DEC) joined on November 2, the Commission issued a new work order on November 4, assigning oversight of the IT/ICT division to a Senior DEC. The ECI stated that the IT/ICT Division has always remained under the supervision of a DEC, with the Director General (IT) routing division files through the Senior DEC before the Commission.

Acknowledging operational challenges stemming from large voter numbers and full data digitalisation, the Commission stated, “There are challenges on count of the large numbers involved, and also because the full data is digitalised. There have been and will be problems that arise from to time and the Commission remains alive to the need to ensure that those who are eligible to vote find their name in the voters lists but equally at the same time to ensure that all inconsistencies in these lists are addressed.”