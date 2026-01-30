‘Earned, not charity’: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court on man’s pension denial after 25 years of service

Jammu and Kashmir High Court News: The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court found that the trial court directed the authority concerned to release the retired employee's pension benefits within two months. (Image is created using AI)

Jammu and Kashmir High Court News: The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court recently ruled that the government cannot question an employee’s appointment or regularisation after allowing him to serve for over two decades and retire honourably, while upholding the direction to release all retiral benefits to an employee whose appointment was challenged by the state.

Chief Justice Arun Palli and Justice Rajnesh Oswal noted that the authority concerned continued to extract work from the employee for over two decades, and held that the benefits claimed by him are earned through “long service” and not granted as “charity.”

The bench pointed out that if the appointment was illegal, the appropriate proceedings for termination of services should have been initiated at an earlier point in time.

The bench was hearing the appeal filed by the state challenging the trial court’s order, which directed the authority concerned to release all the retirement benefits, including the arrears, in favour of the employee named Gulzar Ahmad Khan within a period of two months.