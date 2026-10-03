E-scooter travels ‘just 16 km’ on full charge, not promised 85 km, man wins Rs 1.7 lakh

The manufacturer and dealer denied any manufacturing defect and attributed the reduced mileage to rider weight, terrain, tyre pressure, riding style and high-speed riding. (AI-generated image)

A Kerala consumer commission has held an electric scooter manufacturer liable for a manufacturing defect after a consumer complained of poor mileage despite repeated battery replacements. The commission relied on expert findings and concluded that the scooter travelled only 16 km on a full charge, and directed the manufacturer to refund Rs 88,000 and pay compensation.

President Vinay Menon V and members Vidya A and Krishnankutty N K of the Palakkad District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission also ordered payment of Rs 55,000 as compensation and Rs 25,000 as litigation costs, adding up to a total of Rs 1.68 lakh.

“Even though the opposite party (manufacturer) had stated a number of causes that might result in the condition suffered by the vehicle, they had failed to prove by evidence that the factors laid out by them were, in fact, the reasons for the complaints suffered by the vehicle,” the commission said on September 30.