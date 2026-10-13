‘Duty bound to protect’: Madras High Court upholds school official’s POCSO conviction

3 min readNew DelhiOct 13, 2026 02:30 PM IST
The Madras High Court has upheld the conviction of a man for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl under the POCSO Act and wrongfully confining her, observing that as a school official, he was “duty-bound to protect students” on the premises but had himself sexually assaulted the child.
Justice G Arul Murugan was dealing with the man’s plea challenging his conviction, saying that sexual assaults by people such as the accused compromise the safe and secure atmosphere that children need to attend school and classes.
“The sexual assault committed by the accused, who was the correspondent of the school, upon the victim, aged ten years, cannot be brushed aside lightly. Due to the acts committed by persons like the accused, the safe and secure atmosphere required for children to attend schools and classes is compromised, causing great trauma to children and anxiety to parents,” the court said on October 9.
“The appellant/accused, being the School Correspondent, was duty-bound to protect all students on his premises, but he himself indulged in sexual assault on the minor child,” it added. In Tamil Nadu, a school correspondent is the authorised representative, manager, or administrative head of the school management—particularly in private, aided, or minority educational institutions.
Rejecting the plea for leniency on account of the accused’s age, the court said that the accused being 61 years old at the time of the incident and 68 at the time of the appeal did not justify reducing the sentence. “The appellant/accused, despite being the school correspondent and aged 61, did not hesitate to commit the crime of sexual assault on a ten-year-old child,” it noted.
Justice G Arul Murugan held that minor discrepancies in the witnesses’ statements did not affect the prosecution’s case.
10-year-old sexually assaulted in school
The petitioner was challenging his conviction in a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The case arose from an incident in 2019, when the girl who was attending handwriting classes at her school alleged that the school’s correspondent sexually assaulted her after taking her to a nearby room.
Her father lodged a complaint following the incident. The trial court convicted the accused for wrongful confinement and provisions under the POCSO Act, sentencing him to one year and seven years of rigorous imprisonment, respectively.
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‘Survivor’s testimony sufficient’
The court held that the survivor’s testimony alone was sufficient to prove the sexual assault, as it was clear, consistent, reliable, and trustworthy. Corroboration is not mandatory when the survivor’s evidence inspires confidence.
The judge noted that the defence counsel had refused to cross-examine the survivor and her father on the day they were examined. Despite being cross-examined nearly seven months later, both withstood the process, and nothing adverse was elicited from them.
The court held that minor discrepancies in the witnesses’ statements did not affect the prosecution’s case, particularly when the survivor’s testimony remained consistent. It also noted the doctor’s evidence that, given the nature of the assault, there was no necessity or possibility of finding injury marks.