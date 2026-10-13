‘Duty bound to protect’: Madras High Court upholds school official’s POCSO conviction

The court held that the victim’s testimony alone was sufficient to prove the sexual assault. (File Photo)

The Madras High Court has upheld the conviction of a man for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl under the POCSO Act and wrongfully confining her, observing that as a school official, he was “duty-bound to protect students” on the premises but had himself sexually assaulted the child.

Justice G Arul Murugan was dealing with the man’s plea challenging his conviction, saying that sexual assaults by people such as the accused compromise the safe and secure atmosphere that children need to attend school and classes.

“The sexual assault committed by the accused, who was the correspondent of the school, upon the victim, aged ten years, cannot be brushed aside lightly. Due to the acts committed by persons like the accused, the safe and secure atmosphere required for children to attend schools and classes is compromised, causing great trauma to children and anxiety to parents,” the court said on October 9.