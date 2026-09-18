DUSU polls: Delhi High Court bars victory processions, slams candidates for violations

Objecting to the campaign that included brandishing weapons, luxury car cavalcades, and the alleged assault of a teacher, the Delhi High Court Friday barred Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) poll candidates from holding victory processions after the results are declared on Saturday evening.

A division bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia issued notices to 140 student candidates, saying they had engaged in conduct that violated the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations, the model code of conduct and court orders.

The court also directed student union bodies to show cause why exemplary electoral damages should not be imposed for violations during the polls.

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When the Delhi Police informed the court that it had impounded 49 vehicles, issued more than 5,400 challans, and arrested four persons in relation to DUSU poll violations, the HC observed, “There can be no doubt of frequent and recurring violations occurring…”

“The situation which has arisen needs to be checked by all means. Having noticed frequent violations on part of student candidates and even student organisations, we propose to proceed to impose collective electoral damages, not only on individual students found violating the norm but also student organisations,” the bench recorded.

It directed the authorities — DU, Delhi Police as well as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi – to remain vigilant and proactive with taking action against erring persons and students.

The court further recorded, “Having regard to past experience, as already noticed by this court, we direct that no victory processions shall be taken out after declaration of results… by students or candidates, not only on roads but also college campuses and hostels.

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“It will be the responsibility of the Delhi Police to ensure that any such victory procession does not take place. Any violation… shall entail criminal and administrative action against erring candidates and students and their supporters… and amount to contempt of this court.”

The court, addressing the police, also remarked orally, “Police officials should not feel shy or constrained in any manner only because they are students. They are not students, I’m sorry. Someone brandishing a weapon, are they students? Luxury car cavalcade, are they students? They are eating away at the facilities for genuine students.”

The court also questioned the police for not checking cavalcades taken out with cars that had no registration plates.

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“How is even a single vehicle — 2- or 4-wheeler — allowed to ply on roads without registration plates and how was it allowed near North Campus? There are a large number of cavalcades, comprising 10s and 20s of cars. How was it allowed? Is it not your duty (to curb such violations)? The cavalcades create a sense of terror, fear, hegemony by candidates. What deterrent action did you take? Why did you allow this by the candidates? Standing on the rooftop (of cars), front bonnet… what else is hooliganism?,” it said.