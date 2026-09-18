DUSU polls: Delhi High Court bars victory processions, slams candidates for violations

The court issued notices to 140 student candidates for engaging in conduct that violated poll norms.

Written by: Sohini Ghosh
3 min readUpdated: Sep 18, 2026 01:59 PM IST
Students campaign in support of candidates for the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) election at North Campus, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)Students campaign in support of candidates for the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) election at North Campus, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)
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Objecting to the campaign that included brandishing weapons, luxury car cavalcades, and the alleged assault of a teacher, the Delhi High Court Friday barred Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) poll candidates from holding victory processions after the results are declared on Saturday evening.

A division bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia issued notices to 140 student candidates, saying they had engaged in conduct that violated the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations, the model code of conduct and court orders.

The court also directed student union bodies to show cause why exemplary electoral damages should not be imposed for violations during the polls.

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When the Delhi Police informed the court that it had impounded 49 vehicles, issued more than 5,400 challans, and arrested four persons in relation to DUSU poll violations, the HC observed, “There can be no doubt of frequent and recurring violations occurring…”

“The situation which has arisen needs to be checked by all means. Having noticed frequent violations on part of student candidates and even student organisations, we propose to proceed to impose collective electoral damages, not only on individual students found violating the norm but also student organisations,” the bench recorded.

It directed the authorities — DU, Delhi Police as well as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi – to remain vigilant and proactive with taking action against erring persons and students.

The court further recorded, “Having regard to past experience, as already noticed by this court, we direct that no victory processions shall be taken out after declaration of results… by students or candidates, not only on roads but also college campuses and hostels.

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“It will be the responsibility of the Delhi Police to ensure that any such victory procession does not take place. Any violation… shall entail criminal and administrative action against erring candidates and students and their supporters… and amount to contempt of this court.”

The court, addressing the police, also remarked orally, “Police officials should not feel shy or constrained in any manner only because they are students. They are not students, I’m sorry. Someone brandishing a weapon, are they students? Luxury car cavalcade, are they students? They are eating away at the facilities for genuine students.”

The court also questioned the police for not checking cavalcades taken out with cars that had no registration plates.

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“How is even a single vehicle — 2- or 4-wheeler — allowed to ply on roads without registration plates and how was it allowed near North Campus? There are a large number of cavalcades, comprising 10s and 20s of cars. How was it allowed? Is it not your duty (to curb such violations)? The cavalcades create a sense of terror, fear, hegemony by candidates. What deterrent action did you take? Why did you allow this by the candidates? Standing on the rooftop (of cars), front bonnet… what else is hooliganism?,” it said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sohini Ghosh
Sohini Ghosh

Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court Professional Profile Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express. Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare). Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others. She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020. With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles: High-Profile Case Coverage She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots. She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy. Signature Style Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system. X (Twitter): @thanda_ghosh ... Read More

 

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