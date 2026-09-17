Delhi High Court raps DU, police on violations ahead of DUSU election

The court’s remarks came after an application filed by advocate Prashant Manchanda highlighted violations of model code of conduct, Lyngdoh committee recommendations, as well as Supreme Court and Delhi HC orders.

Written by: Sohini Ghosh
3 min readNew DelhiSep 17, 2026 08:23 PM IST
dusu polls, du, delhi high courtStudents representing various groups campaign for their candidates ahead of the 'Delhi University Students' Union' ('DUSU') elections, in New Delhi, Wednesday. (PTI photo)
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Hours before Delhi University students vote in Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) polls on Friday, the Delhi High Court came down heavily on the varsity, its students and the Delhi Police, cautioning that the court may consider “harsher orders ” like staying the elections if it is not satisfied that sufficient action was taken with respect to “grave violations” of model code of conduct.

The court observed, “there appears to be a complete failure from authorities, students, and other responsible sections of society to ensure smooth elections of DUSU.”

The HC orally remarked, “We are more than conscious that we are in a democratic society but it cannot be converted to a criminal society.”

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The court’s remarks came after an application filed by advocate Prashant Manchanda highlighted violations of model code of conduct, Lyngdoh committee recommendations, as well as Supreme Court and Delhi HC orders.

The application contained photos of the campaign trail showing candidates campaigning on vehicles without registration numbers or number plates, instances of violence, defacement of college campuses, cavalcades obstructing public roads etc.

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Even as the Centre, through Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma admitted that the instances cited by Manchanda is “abominable, reprehensible”, Sharma also added that DU’s north campus is “porous” when the court questioned the Centre, DU and Delhi Police on its failure to stop the violations.

The division bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, while seeking status reports from the authorities on the action taken by them against such violations by Friday afternoon, added that “depending on the status report, necessary directions shall be passed tomorrow (September 18).”

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The bench went on to orally caution “Though we are not staying or postponing the election, but if we are not satisfied by the status report we can pass harsher orders. We feel unless drastic orders are passed no one is going to come to terms, and it is very sad. If you’re unable to control the situation, please tell us, we can get it done. This can’t be permitted, this just cannot be permitted. Cars are moving around without number plates, how are you allowing this?”

Addressing the Centre and DU, the bench further remarked, “What has your administration and DU doing? It is easy for you to just shirk from your responsibility to conduct elections by saying third parties are intervening…why can’t you check that?…Have you seen the registration plates in the car? You don’t know who they are?..”

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Further, pulling up the Centre and the varsity, the court remarked, “The police are under your control, you can’t check those moving around Delhi with no registration numbers? They’re sharing these photos on their official handle, campaigning? What are the consequences? They’ve to be debarred from contesting, have you done so? Campaigning ended yesterday. From yesterday to today what have you done? Nothing. That means you’re not aware of what is happening, you have only been made aware through the petition?”

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Sohini Ghosh
Sohini Ghosh

Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court Professional Profile Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express. Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare). Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others. She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020. With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles: High-Profile Case Coverage She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots. She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy. Signature Style Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system. X (Twitter): @thanda_ghosh ... Read More

 

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