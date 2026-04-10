‘Due and admissible’: Himachal HC orders Assembly to pay pension, arrears to ex-Congress MLAs Rajinder Rana, Ravi Thakur

The High Court’s ruling effectively ensures that their pensionary benefits cannot be withheld under laws that do not apply retrospectively,

In a setback to the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government, the High Court has directed the Vidhan Sabha to release pension and all pending arrears to two former disqualified Congress MLAs — Rajinder Rana and Ravi Thakur — who later joined the BJP in 2024.

Rajinder Rana, elected from Sujanpur, and Ravi Thakur from Lahaul and Spiti were disqualified for violating the party whip, which was introduced in the House after the cross-voting in Rajya Sabha elections wherein Congress candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi lost to BJP’s Harsh Mahajan despite the Congress having a majority in the House in February, 2024.

The case assumes political significance as both Rana and Thakur were among Congress legislators disqualified under anti-defection provisions before joining the BJP, triggering a political crisis in the state.