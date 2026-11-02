Dubai floods disrupt couple’s Europe trip, airline, booking platform to pay Rs 1.88 lakh

A European holiday turned into an expensive ordeal for a Chandigarh couple after an airline allegedly failed to inform them about a flight disruption caused by floods in Dubai until they reached Delhi airport. Left with no alternative, they bought fresh tickets at the last minute. The passenger has now secured relief from the Chandigarh State Consumer Commission, which upheld an order directing the airline and online travel portal to pay Rs 1.88 lakh, observing that bad weather did not excuse the failure to inform passengers in time or arrange alternative travel.

The Chandigarh State Consumer Rederssal Disputes Commission president Justice Raj Shekhar Attri and member Preetinder Singh were hearing an appeal filed by the airlines challenging a May 4 order of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-I, Chandigarh, which had partly allowed the passenger’s complaint.

“While extraordinary weather conditions may explain the disruption of flight operations, they do not, by themselves, establish that the complainant was informed at the earliest reasonably practicable opportunity or provided suitable alternative arrangements,” the commission observed on October 28.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The dispute arose after the passenger and his wife booked tickets from New Delhi to Milan via Dubai for April 19, 2024. Their return journey from Thira, Greece, to New Delhi via Dubai was scheduled for May 10, 2024.

Couple spent Rs 2.13 lakh on alternative flights

According to the complaint, the couple paid Rs 1,45,384.99 for their tickets booked through the online booking platform. However, when they reached Delhi airport on April 19, 2024, they were allegedly denied boarding because of weather-related disruption and flooding in Dubai.

The passenger alleged that neither the airlines nor the booking platform had adequately informed them about the disruption before they reached the airport. With no suitable alternative flight arranged, they were forced to purchase fresh tickets on another international airline for Rs 2.13 lakh.

The complaint also cited a loss of Rs 23,600 towards prepaid accommodation and one day’s business opportunities. The passenger further alleged that booking platform failed to reissue their return tickets from Thira to New Delhi despite repeated follow-ups. He also claimed that the companies initially indicated a refund of Rs 54,938.50 but subsequently reduced it to Rs 24,582.

Story continues below this ad

Defending itself, the airline argued that the disruption resulted from extraordinary circumstances beyond its control. It said unprecedented floods and storms had affected Dubai between April 14 and April 19, 2024, leaving thousands of passengers stranded.

The airline maintained that public notices about restrictions on transit passengers had been issued through social media, its website and other online platforms. Individual communication to every affected passenger was not feasible given the prevailing circumstances, it argued.

Commission questions delay in informing passengers

Rejecting the airline’s explanation, the commission said bad weather could explain the disruption but did not establish that passengers were informed in time or offered alternatives. It noted that the couple learnt about the disruption on April 19, 2024, when they were already at Delhi airport. The airline failed to prove that they were informed earlier or offered an alternative flight.

The commission also considered an April 19 advisory issued by the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and an email submitted by the airline during the appeal. However, it observed that the airline had itself claimed that floods and storms began between April 14 and 19. Had the couple been informed on April 14 or 15, they could have made alternative arrangements and potentially avoided the additional expense.

Story continues below this ad

The commission clarified that the airline was not held liable merely for the flight disruption, but for failing to establish timely communication and suitable alternative arrangements, resulting in additional expenditure.

Finding no illegality or material irregularity in the district commission’s order, the state commission upheld its directions. The airline and the booking platform were directed to pay Rs 1.88 lakh. The amount carries simple interest at 9 per cent per annum from the date of filing the consumer complaint until realisation. The companies must also pay Rs 10,000 towards mental agony, harassment and litigation costs.

Takeaway

Airlines may not be able to prevent extraordinary weather disruptions, but they must make reasonable efforts to inform affected passengers in time and help arrange alternative travel. General advisories on websites or social media may not be enough if passengers are not effectively informed about disruptions to their bookings.

Don’t miss out on these stories:

Wrong parcel, Rs 99,000 UPI fraud: Chandigarh man wins Rs 1.5 lakh from SBI

Story continues below this ad

Woman wins Rs 50.5 lakh payout from Union Bank over ‘missing’ jewellery from locker

Insurer rejects surgery claim over hidden illness, woman wins Rs 1.56 lakh payout