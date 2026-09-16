DTC conductor gets Delhi High Court relief 30 years after overcharging accusation, penalty

The departmental enquiry led to the imposition of a penalty under which three of his increments were stopped by an order dated May 29, 1998. (AI-generated image)

30 years after a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus conductor was accused of overcharging passengers, the Delhi High Court has directed the transport body to restore the wages withheld from him as punishment. The court found that DTC could not produce the enquiry records or evidence from passengers and checking staff to support the allegations.

Justice Amit Mahajan was hearing an appeal filed by the corporation challenging an August 2005 decision which held that the conductor was entitled to arrears of back wages that had been denied under the 1998 punishment order.

“The learned tribunal rightly concluded that the misconduct could not be said to have been proved before it and consequently held the punishment imposed upon the workman to be illegal and unjustified,” the September 14 order read.