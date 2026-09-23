Dry cleaner ‘damages’ her Pashmina clothes, Srinagar woman wins Rs 59,000 payout

4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Sep 23, 2026 12:06 PM IST
A Srinagar consumer commission has directed a dry-cleaning service to pay Rs 59,000 to a woman after her clothes, including a Pashmina shawl, were allegedly returned in a damaged condition. The woman had paid Rs 5,970 to have 18 items dry cleaned and claimed that the garments were damaged during the process.
President Dr Farah Deeba and member Shabnam Munshi while hearing the complaint filed by the woman on September 19, noted that the dry cleaner admitted through WhatsApp messages that its workers had caused the damage and that its attempts to restore the clothes had failed.
“Verily, arrogance on the part of the opposite party (dry cleaner) not to respond to the complaint of the complainant would surely have caused serious mental pain, agony, harassment and financial loss to him. All these circumstances taken together would lead to the conclusion that such an act of the opposite party tantamounts to the deficiency of service,” the commission observed.
Received damaged clothes
The woman claimed that she came to know through advertisements about the dry-cleaning services and approached the service provider to dry clean 18 articles, including a Pashmina shawl and Pashmina pheran (loose tunic) worth over Rs 47,000. She said the dry cleaner assured her of the best possible service and charged Rs 5,970, which she paid on March 26, 2024.
The woman alleged that when the clothes, including the shawl and pheran, were returned after dry cleaning, they were damaged. She then approached the dry cleaner, who allegedly assured her that the shawl and pheran would either be replaced or their value would be paid to her.
However, despite repeated requests and a legal notice, the dry cleaner did not resolve her grievance. She then approached the commission, alleging that she had suffered mental pain, harassment and financial loss. The woman was represented by advocate B A Shah before the commission.
‘Damages couldn’t be restored’
The commission noted that the dry cleaner failed to contest the case or file its version before the commission and found that “ the opposite party (dry cleaner) has admitted in the WhatsApp chat with the complainant that the damage to the articles has been done by the workers while working with the opposite party.”
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It also found that the dry cleaner admitted that they tried to restore the damage caused to the clothes during the dry cleaning services, but they could not be restored. Noting that the woman had claimed the cost of the clothes damaged to be Rs 47,000, it held that the dry cleaner was deficient in providing service and that the woman had suffered mental pain, agony, harassment and financial loss.
The commission directed the dry cleaner to pay Rs 47,000 for the damaged clothes, Rs 10,000 as compensation, and Rs 2,000 as litigation costs, for a total of Rs 59,000.
Takeaway
This ruling highlights that dry-cleaning services can be held liable when clothes are damaged during the service.
For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Jammu and Kashmir Consumer Commission Helpline: 1800 180 7114) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.
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