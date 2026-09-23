Dry cleaner ‘damages’ her Pashmina clothes, Srinagar woman wins Rs 59,000 payout

The commission held that the dry cleaner was deficient in providing service and that the woman had suffered mental pain, agony, harassment and financial loss. (AI-generated image)

A Srinagar consumer commission has directed a dry-cleaning service to pay Rs 59,000 to a woman after her clothes, including a Pashmina shawl, were allegedly returned in a damaged condition. The woman had paid Rs 5,970 to have 18 items dry cleaned and claimed that the garments were damaged during the process.

President Dr Farah Deeba and member Shabnam Munshi while hearing the complaint filed by the woman on September 19, noted that the dry cleaner admitted through WhatsApp messages that its workers had caused the damage and that its attempts to restore the clothes had failed.

“Verily, arrogance on the part of the opposite party (dry cleaner) not to respond to the complaint of the complainant would surely have caused serious mental pain, agony, harassment and financial loss to him. All these circumstances taken together would lead to the conclusion that such an act of the opposite party tantamounts to the deficiency of service,” the commission observed.