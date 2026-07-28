Dry cleaner ‘burns’ wedding sherwani during ironing, consumer wins Rs 14,000 payout

The complainant produced photographs of the damaged sherwani, showing the portion that had been burnt by staff at the shop, the order noted. The photos supported his case. (AI-generated image)

A Chhattisgarh consumer body has directed a dry-cleaning shop to pay Rs 14,000 to a customer after finding that it negligently burnt his sherwani while ironing it. Holding the shop guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, the commission awarded Rs 6,000 towards the garment’s value, Rs 3,000 as compensation, and Rs 5,000 as litigation costs.

A bench of president Dakeshwar Prasad Sharma and members Nirupma Pradhan and Anil Kumar Agnihotri of the Raipur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission also awarded Rs 3,000 as compensation, and Rs 5,000 as litigation costs to the complainant.

“The complainant had entrusted his garments to the opposite party for dry-cleaning and ironing, expecting them to be handled with due care and caution. However, the opposite party negligently dry-cleaned and ironed the sherwani, as a result of which the sherwani was damaged,” said the commission in its July 1 order.