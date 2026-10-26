‘Drug dealers cause death-blow to youth’: Gujarat High Court denies bail in NDPS case

Comparing the severity of an illegal drugs case to that of a murder case, the Gujarat High Court recently dismissed the bail application of a man who was accused of being involved in the illegal manufacturing of 47.7 kg of Alprazolam and observed that illegal trafficking of drugs has led to drug addiction among the public, particularly adolescents and students, which has created a serious menace in recent years.

Justice Hasmukh D Suthar was hearing a plea filed by an accused who was caught during a raid in a factory that was illegally producing a drug called Alprazolam under the guise of manufacturing nail polish products. Alprazolam is normally used to treat anxiety and depression but is used illegally in combination with other drugs to amplify their effect.

“The seriousness of cases under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act has to be viewed like in a murder case, where the accused commits murder of one or two persons, while those persons who are dealing in narcotic drugs are instrumental in causing death or in inflicting death-blow to a number of innocent young victims, who are vulnerable; it causes deleterious effects and deadly impact on the society,” the October 21 order read.

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The high court further stated that it must be kept in mind that the liberty of a citizen must be balanced with the interest of the society, and since the accused was indulging in activities that were “lethal” to the society, “it would certainly be in the interest of the society to keep such persons behind bars during the pendency of the proceedings”.

Justice Hasmukh D Suthar refused to grant bail to the accused but gave directions to the trial court to speed up the trial as the accused was an under-trial prisoner. Justice Hasmukh D Suthar refused to grant bail to the accused but gave directions to the trial court to speed up the trial as the accused was an under-trial prisoner.

The high court denied bail to the accused as it observed that he had knowledge of the illegal activity and was allegedly participating in the manufacturing of the drugs.

According to the judgment, the authorities claimed that the accused was found to be involved in the illegal manufacturing of a drug called Alprazolam and was arrested on November 5, 2025.

The authorities alleged that a raid was carried out at an address in Valsad, where the accused was found along with one labourer and during the investigation it was found that the accused was directly involved in the manufacturing of the drug and about 47.7 kg of Alprazolam was recovered. The authorities also contended that during the raid, a total of 113.99 kg of drugs were found and confiscated.

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The high court noted that the man was secretly producing Alprazolam under the cover of manufacturing nail polish or nail polish remover and not only controlled the unit as a supervisor but was also found actively participating in the manufacturing of the drug and had complete knowledge of the illegal activity.

‘Falsely blamed’

Senior advocate ND Nanavaty, along with advocate Rahil P Jain appearing for the accused, argued that the accused was innocent and had been falsely blamed in the offence. The counsel submitted that the accused was having a supervisory role and that he was not a flight risk and would follow whatever condition the court might impose while granting him bail.

Advocate Hetvi Sancheti, appearing for the authorities, contended that the accused was found at the premises during the raid along with a large quantity of finished and semi-finished drugs. The counsel contended that the accused was not only giving logistical support but had actively participated in the manufacturing of the drugs, along with investing money in the manufacturing and sharing the profit.