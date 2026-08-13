Driving licence sent to US ‘untraceable’, Punjab family wins compensation

A consumer commission in Mohali has directed a courier company to pay Rs 20,351 to two complainants after a consignment containing an original driving licence, being sent to the United States, went missing and became untraceable, forcing the recipient to obtain a duplicate licence.

President S.K. Aggarwal and members Paramjeet Kaur and Lt Col Jasbir Singh Bath observed that the complainants were entitled to recover both the courier charges and the amount spent on obtaining the duplicate licence.

“The complainants entitled to refund of Rs 2,502 which were paid to the OPs towards booking of the consignment as well as to the amount of $ 31.00 which were paid for issuance of duplicate driving license to US authorities and the amount of $ 31 comes to Rs 2,849 (31 x 77). As such the complainants are entitled to total amount of Rs 5,351 alongwith compensation,” the order read.