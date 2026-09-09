Driving on ‘invalid’ foreign licence: Man ordered to pay Rs 2.4 lakh as crash kills baby

The Punjab and Haryana High Court noted that a nine-month-old girl died after a car allegedly driven by the Australian licence-holder hit the motorcycle on which she was travelling.

Written by: Richa Sahay
5 min readNew DelhiSep 9, 2026 01:10 PM IST
Punjab and Haryana High Court Australian licence baby accident deathThe insurance company was directed to pay the compensation to the child’s family first and then recover it from the driver and the car owner. (Image generated using AI)
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed a man’s appeal against an order holding him liable to pay compensation for the death of a nine-month-old girl whom he allegedly ran over in a 2015 road accident. The court held that the man’s Australian domestic driving licence did not authorise him to drive in India, as he had not produced an international driving permit or any required Indian authorisation.

Justice Deepak Gupta upheld the insurer’s right to first pay Rs 2.49 lakh in compensation to the child’s family and then recover the amount from the man who was driving the car and the vehicle owner while dismissing the man’s appeal on September 7.

“A foreign driving licence does not, merely because it is valid in the country of its issuance, automatically confer a right upon its holder to drive a motor vehicle in India. The appellant (man) produced a licence issued by the competent authority in Victoria, Australia. However, he admitted in cross-examination that he did not possess any driving licence issued by an Indian licensing authority,” the court stated.

2015 accident

The case concerned a road accident that took place on August 31, 2015, in which a nine-month-old girl died. The Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal (MACT), in May 2016, awarded a compensation of Rs 2.49 lakh and held the man who was driving the car, as well as its owner, jointly and severally liable. The insurance company was directed to pay the compensation to the child’s family first and then recover it from the driver and the car owner. The tribunal found that the man did not possess a valid driving licence authorising him to drive in India.

The man was also prosecuted in a criminal case arising from the accident and acquitted. He then filed an appeal before the high court challenging the tribunal’s 2016 order.

Justice Deepak Gupta Punjab and Haryana High Court Australian licence baby accident death Justice Deepak Gupta said a licence issued by a foreign authority cannot automatically be treated as a driving licence valid under Indian law.

Man denies driving car

From the very beginning, the man, through advocate Prateek Mahajan, had denied that he was driving the car at the time of the accident. Even assuming that he was driving the car, he had produced a driving licence issued by the competent authority in Victoria, Australia, which was valid up to April 11, 2017 and authorised him to drive a car. The lawyer argued that the tribunal erred in ignoring the licence merely because it had not been issued or endorsed by an Indian licensing authority.

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On the contrary, the insurance company, through advocate Vinod Chaudhari, argued that the man admitted during cross-examination that he did not possess any driving licence issued by an Indian licensing authority. It stated that an Australian licence, without a valid international driving permit or the required authorisation recognised in India, did not allow him to drive a motor vehicle in a public place in India.

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Acquittal in criminal case irrelevant: HC

The court said the man’s argument that he was not driving the car could not be accepted because the child’s father and the occupant of the motorcycle involved in the accident had stated that he was driving it. According to their statements, the car came from behind at a high speed and struck the motorcycle while overtaking it.

The judge underlined that the man had not shown that the Australian licence he produced met the legal requirements for a foreign national or temporary visitor driving in India, or that it was accompanied by a valid international driving permit recognised in India. “No international driving permit valid for use in India, or any endorsement or authorisation by a competent Indian authority, was produced,” it noted.

The judge clarified that a licence issued by a foreign authority cannot automatically be treated as a driving licence valid under Indian law simply because it allows the holder to drive the same category of vehicle in that foreign country.

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The court, hence, upheld the insurer’s right to recover the compensation from the driver and the car owner, pointing out that neither the man’s acquittal in the criminal case nor his Australian domestic driving licence gave it any reason to interfere with the insurer’s recovery rights.

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Richa Sahay
Richa Sahay

Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express (Digital), where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape. Expertise Advanced Legal Education: As a law postgraduate, Richa possesses the academic depth required to interpret intricate statutes and constitutional nuances. Her background allows her to provide more than just summaries; she offers context-driven analysis of how legal changes impact the average citizen. Specialized Beat: She operates at the intersection of law and public policy, focusing on: Judicial Updates: Providing timely reports on orders from the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts. Legal Simplification: Translating dense "legalese" into accessible, engaging narratives without sacrificing factual accuracy. Legislative Changes: Monitoring new bills, amendments, and regulatory shifts that shape Indian society. ... Read More

 

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