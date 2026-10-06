Drain near senior citizen’s home remains clogged despite complaints, he wins Rs 15,000

A Puducherry district consumer commission has awarded Rs 15,000 to a 60-year-old man after a sewerage block linked to his residence allegedly went unaddressed despite repeated complaints to public works authorities. The commission directed the authorities to inspect the drain system and carry out necessary desilting, noting that prolonged blockage could cause inconvenience, discomfort and mental distress to the occupants of residential premises.

President S Mouttouvel, along with members A S Suvitha and G Arumugam, while hearing the man’s complaint, held that the authorities’ failure to attend to the blockage, despite the matter having been repeatedly brought to their notice, amounted to deficiency in service.

“The opposite parties (PWD) have not produced any material to establish that the grievance was attended to or effectively rectified; and that the sewerage problem resulted in inconvenience and unhygienic conditions in and around the residential premises, we are of the considered view that the Complainant is entitled to reasonable compensation,” the August 28 order read.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

‘No solution despite complaints’

The man claimed that he had availed himself of the sewerage service of the Public Works Department (PWD) under the applicable policy and paid the charges as and when claimed by the authorities.

He added that on December 6, 2025, there was a blockage of the drainage line to his house, causing severe inconvenience to him and his family members and also posing a health hazard. Aggrieved, he approached the PWD and submitted a written complaint to resolve the sewerage blockage, but allegedly no action was taken despite an assurance that immediate action would be taken.

He also submitted that the stagnant sewage linked to his residence had been continuously emitting foul smell and attracting mosquitoes and insects, thereby posing extremely unhygienic living conditions and causing serious health hazards to him and his family members. The man was represented by advocates S Vimal and M Dhinagaran before the commission.

‘Sewerage, drainage and public health’

The commission noted that the man has specifically pleaded that the blocked sewerage line resulted in stagnant sewage, foul smell, attraction of mosquitoes and insects, and unhygienic conditions around his residence. “The failure of the opposite parties (department) to attend to and rectify the sewerage blockage caused not merely inconvenience but also mental agony and physical hardship to the complainant,” it observed.

Story continues below this ad

It also pointed out that sewerage and drainage are essential civic services directly connected with sanitation, public health and the maintenance of hygienic living conditions.

“A service provider entrusted with the maintenance of a sewerage system cannot be expected merely to receive charges from consumers; it is equally incumbent upon the concerned authority to maintain the system with reasonable care and to take appropriate and timely steps when a specific complaint regarding blockage or malfunction is brought to its notice,” it added.

It was also noted that the department did not appear before the commission and held that this did not dispense with the commission’s duty to examine whether the complainant has established his case.

Accordingly, the commission directed the authorities to do a thorough inspection of the drainage system connected to the man’s residence. It added that if any blockage, defect or obstruction was found, the department should undertake all remedial measures, including desilting, repair and, wherever required, restoration or replacement of the affected portion of the sewer line.

Story continues below this ad

The commission directed the department to ensure proper, efficient and uninterrupted functioning of the sewerage system on payment of any charges lawfully payable by the complainant.

It also directed the department to pay Rs 10,000 to the complainant for the deficiency in service and attendant mental agony, physical hardship and other suffering, along with litigation expenses of Rs 5,000.

Takeaway

This ruling shows that government authorities responsible for sewerage maintenance can be held liable for deficiency in service when they fail to act on repeated complaints about a drain blockage.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and union territories (Puducherry: 180-0425-1082) or call the National Consumer Helpline on 1915 for assistance.

Story continues below this ad

Don’t miss out on these stories:

Insurer rejects accident claim over ‘alcohol intake history’, widow secures Rs 60 lakh

E-scooter travels ‘just 16 km’ on full charge, not promised 85 km, man wins Rs 1.7 lakh

Insurer denies woman’s death claim over ‘hidden illness’, son secures Rs 5 lakh payout